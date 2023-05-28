Enchanté Bistro opens in Southampton

Enchanté, a meticulous French bistro, grows in the old Red Bar space. The iconic Hamptons spot has been stripped of its signature red décor and lightened up with taupe walls and orange accents infused with a chic, Parisian vibe. Servers and staff seem to outnumber diners, while light jazz plays under the natural buzz of the room; by 5:30 p.m. on a recent visit, the dining room was full.

Start with some bubbles from the center cocktail table paired with rich, creamy Gruyere gougères. Next, comes bread and butter — pain d’Épi baguettes made exclusively for Enchanté by nearby Blue Duck Bakery and butter from Le Beurre Bordier, one of the last artisanal butter producers in France. Churned for 72 hours, it takes two full weeks for the butter to arrive to the restaurant. It’s these details that set Enchanté apart from the rest.

The menu is full of classically French starters like an excellent pâté en croûte ($29) featuring heritage pork, foie gras, duck and chicken; a decadent French onion soup ($23); ratatouille; tuna tartare topped with avocado and radish; or Peconic escargot ($26). Entrees include mussels in a garlic, shallot, chili and saffron cream sauce ($26); a generously portioned steak frites ($49); dry aged duck breast ($49); and a custom blended burger ($35) with Comté cheese. A 45-day aged côte de bœuf for two runs $190. A soufflé can be ordered before dessert.

If you’re not in the mood for a full dining room experience, Enchanté is home to one of the sexiest bars on the East End. With a scant six seats, a dramatic full bar, and velvet curtains separating the dining and event spaces, this is “the” place to indulge in a nice selection of (mostly) European wines, bespoke cocktails and plenty of Champagne. Enchanté, indeed.

Enchanté, 210 Hampton Road, Southampton. Open Wednesday through Sunday 5 p.m. — close; 631-810-9020, enchantebistro.com