Father's Day restaurants: Where to take dad this weekend

Science teaches us that as a dad ages, his restaurant universe naturally begins to shrink until eventually there’s only one place at which he likes to eat out, a place you’ve no doubt taken him a thousand times before. This Father’s Day, why not confront his creeping fuddy-duddyness head on by treating dad to something unique? Here are three creative options guaranteed to shake things up.

Beach Club Estate

161 Rose Dr., Lake Ronkonkoma

Sure, he’ll initially balk at spending his special day at a catering venue known more for grooms than dads, but only until he learns what this lakeside, aiming-for-tropical establishment has in store. First, there’s a three-course prix fixe brunch menu, which includes an assortment of breads, along with entrees — an avocado BLT eggs Benedict combo, chicken and waffles, spinach quiche — and desserts like cannoli and tartufo ($39.95 adults, $19.95 ages 10 and younger). There’s live music too — Caribbean, of course — by reggae and R&B specialists Koleurz. But the real draw is Beach Club’s expansive setup, one large enough to accommodate fatherhood’s full panoply, which is to say dads who enjoy languid strolls in a pretty setting, dads intent on asserting dominance via a cornhole tournament, dads intrepid in the face of Howler Head banana bourbon drink specials and dads who hopefully know what a “teaky drum competition” is, because I sure don’t. More info: 631-588-8083, beachclubestate.com

The Ainsworth

210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre

Sometimes it may seem like the exclusive province of bachelorette parties and milestone birthdays, but this popular RVC haunt is comfortable with all manner of festivity, Sunday’s holiday included. If your dad is one for whom the only thing better than beer is free beer, run-don’t-walk to this two-year-old restaurant/bar, where anyone claiming the title of father is eligible for a free pint of suds. All said dad needs do is order an entree from either the brunch or dinner menu. Cannoli crumb cake pancakes ($20) and short rib eggs Benedict ($28) are top choices for the former, while late-risers will have their pick among double-cut pork chops ($35) and RVC burgers ($18) to accompany the beer. It’s a promotion guaranteed to take the edge off. The bill, that is. More info: 516-442-2600, theainsworth.com

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

North Fork Table & Inn

57225 Main Rd., Southold

Who better to venerate fatherhood than one of the Island’s most venerable establishments? Indeed, this Southold landmark is so into dads, they’ve spread things out over Saturday and Sunday. On Father’s Day itself, North Fork’s kitchen will be serving up a special three-course Sunday supper ($75 a person) with entrees like T-bone steaks with garlic ramp butter, desserts like strawberry hand pies and a special cocktail built around Bruichladdish Scotch. Even more interesting is what they’re planning for the day before, an evening of eating and art that North Fork buzzily terms an immersive experience. Costly, yes, at $150 a person (including cocktails, wine and beer), but for that price, dads and everyone else can enjoy a fancy barbecue on the restaurant's north lawn prepared by chef John Fraser to the accompaniment of local artist Franco Cuttica, who will create a painting in real time, using not paint as his medium but a blowtorch’s flame. Cuttica calls it a fire painting, you call it the best — and most literal — way to put the spark back in Father’s Day. More info: 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com