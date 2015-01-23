'50s Sock Hop at Sip This

In line with such previous creative promotions as art showings, spelling bees and Bring Your Own Vinyl nights, the Valley Stream coffeehouse Sip This has concocted yet another unique promotion — an affair designed to inspire ticket holders to consider channeling their inner Danny Zukos.

Fans of the iconic movie “Grease” might relish an opportunity to dress and dance like actor John Travolta’s aforementioned Mr. Zuko character — or get gussied up like Olivia Newton John’s Sandy. Aside from Halloween parties, it’s hard to find events where one can shake a leg while attired in the type of duds that cool kids from the 1950s might have worn while at a Rydell High-sort of shindig.

Sip This is hoping all attending its '50s Sock Hop soiree on Friday, Jan. 30, will do just that, and arrive in poodle skirts, leather jackets or other kinds of apparel that will coincide with the evening’s theme. (Just be sure to put your cafe au lait down first before ever attempting to hand jive.)

The bash is set to roll from 8-10 p.m., and will also feature a live band playing 1950s hit songs — however, the group set to perform happens to be the experimental Long Island indie band Medicine Fish, so regardless of what tunes get played, it’s possible the evening’s music may be tinged with a modern edge. Tickets are $19.55 (obtainable for purchase in-store only), with the fee including an appetizer buffet and soda (or water). The regular Sip This menu of snacks and beverages will also be available throughout the event. For more information visit sipthisny.com or facebook.com/sipthis.

Sip This: 64 Rockaway Ave., Valley Stream, 516-341-0491