Beer gardens on Long Island to visit this season

Grab a pretzel and a pint at these Long Island beer gardens.

Dark Horse Tavern

12 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre

This pub provides a buoyant crowd and a laid-back, Old World-style place to mingle, watch a game and enjoy bar food. Specializing in craft beer, it also features a large courtyard that's open all year. Other locations at 273 Main St. in Farmingdale and 1029A Park Blvd. in Massapequa Park.

More info: 516-442-5477, darkhorservc.com

Garden Social

1964 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow

Outside, the landscaped beer garden sits beneath a towering cedar pergola. The 20-plus taps feature Long Island and New York State beers almost exclusively, and there are even more craft beers in bottles and cans.

More info: 516-750-5338, gardensocialli.com

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant

1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square

This century-old German American restaurant with an outdoor area is the closest Long Island has to a traditional German beer garden, with tables spread across a concrete patio. There also is an outdoor bar, a bratwurst pit, a dance floor and a bandshell, where cover bands get the party started.

More info: 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com

Southampton Publick House

62 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Grab one of the house-brewed beers, such as Double white or Burton IPA, to accompany the classic pub fare at this spot's pretty patio and outdoor bar.

More info: 631-283-2800, publick.com

Prost Grill & Garten

652 Franklin Ave., Garden City

Prost’s patio with three picnic tables is part of the restaurant's sudsy appeal, furthered by Spaten Oktoberfest and Hofbräu Original. The main dining area sports tables made from old bowling alley wood, the German eagle flag, the blue-and-white banner of Bavaria and a hearty menu with wursts, burgers and chicken wings.

More info: 516-427-5656, prostgrill.com

Repeal XVIII Cocktail Lounge & Beer Garden

30 New St., Huntington

This spot features a rustic lounge atmosphere with two rooms, each with its own bar, in addition to an outdoor beer garden. Enjoy craft cocktails and a large selection of local, domestic and imported craft beers.

More info: 631-629-5878, repealxviii.com

Root + Branch

360 Marconi Blvd., Copiague

This brewery opened last summer in an old wood shop that was converted into an eight-tank brewery. The entrance is located on Railroad Avenue. The brewery has beers on tap and in cans. The outdoor beer garden consists of picnic tables with umbrellas for up to six people. Enjoy wood-fired pies from a pizza truck Thursday through Sunday. Order from a local restaurant or bring in food Monday through Wednesday only.

More info: rootandbranchbrewing.com

Southpaw Brewing Company

501 Boulevard E., Yaphank

This brewery opened this past spring with an outdoor beer garden featuring a patio and a lounge. The patio area has nine tables (one for eight people and eight tables for four), most with umbrellas and a few under a pergola. The outdoor lounge area has woven wicker chairs with cushions around a rectangle firepit under a second pergola. Craft beer selection includes American lager, IPA, Irish nitro stout, sours, session ale, blonde ale, double IPA, hazy IPA, mandala IPA and more. Two hard ciders (apple and pear) and hard seltzers are available. The menu features Bavarian pretzels, brick-oven pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

More info: 631-504-6167, southpawbrewingco.com