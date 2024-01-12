Chicken, kale, quinoa, and sweet potato bowl.

1 cup quinoa (white, red, black or mixed)

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound sweet potato, peeled and cut in ¼-inch wedges

4 (6-ounce) boneless chicken breasts

1 cup grapes

10 ounces baby kale

2 roasted beets, diced in ½-inch pieces

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Make the quinoa according to package directions.

3. Combine the paprika, cumin and ¾ teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl.

4. Toss the sweet potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the oil and half the spice blend. Toss the chicken with the other half of the spice blend.

5. Lay the sweet potatoes out on the sheet pan and bake 5 minutes. Add the grapes and chicken to the pan and bake until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the largest breast registers 160 degrees, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.

6. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet. Add about half the kale and cook, tossing, until it is barely wilted, about 45 seconds. Add the remaining kale and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and again cook, tossing, until barely wilted, another 45 seconds. (It will continue to wilt as it stands.) Add the beets to the kale and remove from the heat.

7. Toss the grapes with the quinoa. Place one-fourth of each ingredient — the chicken, kale, quinoa, and sweet potatoes — in each of four shallow bowls or plates.

Makes 4 servings. Recipe by Marge Perry.