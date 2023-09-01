Where to find cider doughnuts on Long Island

If fresh apples and fresh air aren’t enough enticement to visit a Long Island farm store during harvest season, the promise of freshly baked or fried cider doughnuts should seal the deal.

Served plain, glazed or sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, cider doughnuts have a slightly acidic tang and a tender texture, both of which come from the cider in the batter. Some orchards and farm stands, including the ones below, have become almost as famous for this treat as they are for the fruit from their trees. Call ahead to make sure they haven't run out.

Breeze Hill Farm

31215 County Rd., Peconic

This farm has 30 acres of apple orchards and a farm stand that sells freshly picked fruits and veggies along with highly regarded apple cider doughnuts of the cakey variety. More info: 631-876-5159, breezehillfarmpreserve.com

Fairview Farm at Mecox

69 Horsemill Lane, Bridgehampton

The Ludlow family grows vegetables and flowers, raises heritage pigs and pastured chickens, and a themed corn maze every fall at the waterside farm. It is well known for from-scratch pies and breads. The cider doughnuts are made from scratch as well. They aren't coated with sugar because the family feels they are perfect as-is, fresh from the fryer. More info: 631-537-6154, fairviewfarmatmecox.com

Hallock’s Cider Mill

1960 Main Rd., Laurel

This family-owned cider mill has a store stocked with housemade jam, apple butter, pickles and fruit syrups. Hallock’s apple cider doughnuts, apple fritters and doughnuts filled with apple pie filling are a must-try. More info: 631-298-1140

Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

There’s a wine store, an ice cream shop, picnic tables and a playground. The farm store does a brisk business in airy cider doughnuts, as well as fruits, vegetables, flowers and honey from its apiary. More info: 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Visitors can buy apples and apple cider donuts at Jericho Cider Mill. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Jericho Cider Mill

213 Rte. 106, Jericho

At this old-fashioned cider mill, some of the product is used to bake — never fry — moist cider doughnuts. They are sold by the piece and in five-packs at the cider mill as well as at other retail outlets around Long Island. A variety of other apple products, all housemade, are available at the mill, including pies, salsas and apple butter. More info: 516-433-3360, jerichocider.com

Kerber’s Farm

309 W. Pulaski Rd., Huntington

Originally a poultry farm and pie stand, this circa-1940 business now serves gourmet baked goods and house-packaged foods with a country feel. The cider doughnuts, light and crisp, are available on weekends. Enjoy them in the backyard garden, where free-range chickens wander in and out of the coop. More info: 631-423-4400, kerbersfarm.com

The Milk Pail

1346 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

Over 20 varieties of apples are grown at the Halsey family’s Milk Pail orchards. After you pick your own apples (or pick up a bag of just-picked), stop by the store for fresh cider doughnuts. More info: 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

28700 Main Rd., Cutchogue

If you want to taste apple history, visit this farm, which was established in 1661 and includes some of the oldest continually cultivated land in the country. The cider here is made on Long Island’s oldest cider press. Plain, sugar and cinnamon-sugar cider doughnuts are sold individually and in bags of six Mondays through Saturdays. More info: 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Windy Acres Orchard

3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

This farm is 65 acres and family-run. The farm stand is open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and features freshly made apple cider doughnuts, apple cider and hot apple cider as well as gourds, straw bales, cornstalks, candy apples, roasted corn and mums. U-pick pumpkins are available (fee). Try the corn maze ($5 per person entry fee). More info: 631-727-4554

Woodside Orchards

729 Main Rd., Aquebogue

Woodside grows 28 varieties of apples, from which it blends its lauded cider. There’s plenty left over to make cider doughnuts. It also offers a selection of hard ciders, which can be sampled in flights or pints and taken home in growlers. More info: 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com