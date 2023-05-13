New Long Island dessert trucks to follow this season

Gone are the days when Mister Softee was the only mobile dessert offering on Long Island. Now you can find delectable desserts from candy-infused cannoli and ice-cream tacos to frozen banana creations.

Here are four new(ish) trucks and carts to keep on your radar:

NoFo Flour Shoppe

NoFo Flour Shoppe is a citroen replica that parks up around Long Island offering sweet treats. Credit: NoFo Flour Shoppe

BASED IN Suffolk County

Meghan Saccone spent a combined 12 years in restaurants as a pastry chef before launching her “dainty” pale pink citroen replica on the North Fork last summer.

Her desserts run the gamut from signature pink rainbow cookies, ice-cream tacos (pizzelle shells stuffed with housemade ice cream and embellishments) and “dough-chos” (mini doughnut holes with a choice of toppings), to mousse desserts, tarts and breakfast pastries. Hot and iced coffees, plus iced tea, are also available. Menu starts at $3 for French macarons and tops out at $7 for individual desserts.

WHERE TO FIND IT 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Suffolk County Clerk's Office (310 Center Dr., Riverhead); 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday starting May 27 at the East End Food Market in Riverhead; June 30, July 14 and 28, and Aug. 11 starting at 5 p.m. at Riverhead's Alive on 25 street festival.

MORE INFO 631-983-9800

Cup of Joe

Cup of Joe coffee trailer launched in Suffolk in April. Credit: Matthew Kropp

BASED IN Suffolk County

Joseph Silva has more than 10 years of experience handling coffee, in part due to his role at Patchogue’s Roast Coffee & Tea Trading Company, where he was the barista for a handful of years. After two years of popping up around Long Island farmers markets and private events the old-school way — via a table — he launched his trailer.

“Coffee is what I’m comfortable with,” he says, adding that he specializes in medium-to-dark roasts. He sources his beans from family-owned farms across the world, including Brazil, Colombia, Sumatra and Bali; once they’re in his possession, he uses an at-home, two-pound drum roaster to carry out the coffee-making process.

It's then used for a full menu of drinks, such as Americanos, lattes (like pistachio), espressos and cortados, and flat whites. Pumps of banana mocha, French vanilla and spiced cinnamon apple can be added to any drink. When available from local bakers, Silva offers scones, pound cake and croissants. Prices range from $3 for Americanos and espresso to $6 for specialty lattes.

WHERE TO FIND IT 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through May at the Fantastic Gardens Market in Patchogue.

MORE INFO cupofjoecoffeecompany.com

Amanda Bananas

Amanda Bananas specializes in frozen banana-based creations that are served in the same consistency as soft serve ice cream. Credit: Mike Wachs

BASED IN Nassau County

What started in Hoboken, New Jersey, nearly 10 years ago found its way to Long Island as a COVID business after Mike Wachs lost his job in the live entertainment industry.

The jungle-themed truck turns out frozen bananas served in the consistency of soft serve ice cream in flavors like banana cream pie (with graham crackers, Nutella and whipped cream) and peanut butter banana. There are also smoothies and "blurries," or bananas blended with toppings, which are meant to be eaten with a spoon ($11).

“Parents love it for the kids because the kids think it's ice cream," Wachs says about the sweet-treat alternative."

Those who don't like bananas, can try mango- and pineapple-based creations. All bases are dairy- and gluten-free.

WHERE TO FIND IT Weekend late afternoons/evenings starting May 12 at 3265 Long Beach Rd., Long Beach (by Cortland Ave.).

MORE INFO amandabananasny.com

Dolce Bella Cannoleria

Dolce Bella Cannoleria at the Hampton Classics, Bridgehampton. Credit: Timothy Downey

BASED IN Nassau County

Dolce Bella, a dessert cart that started with luxury Italian ices in 2020, last spring added cannoli to its repertoire. Brandyn Williams, with business partner Timothy “Big Red” Downey, offers a variety of offbeat cannoli creams — like rainbow cookie, Oreo, pistachio and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — that are served in traditional and chocolate-covered shells via a cream- and gold-accented cart. The duo also launched a line of cereal-infused creams using Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Froot Loops.

WHERE TO FIND IT The cannoleria-on-wheels will be at the Hampton Classics in Bridgehampton Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, where you can grab a cannoli (or an ice) for $5.

MORE INFO 516-988-8302, dolcebellany.com