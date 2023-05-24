Long Island farmers market schedule for 2023

The challenges of the past few years have only strengthened the farmers market movement, as home cooking assumed more importance and home cooks realized the value of local food sources. Long Island now has at least 36 weekly markets, from Valley Stream to Montauk, Port Washington to Shelter Island.

NASSAU FARMERS MARKETS

BALDWIN / FREEPORT Baldwin LIRR station, lot 3BA-12 (between Milburn and Brookside avenues), Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting July 8, 516-448-6514, cedarmorefarms.org

EAST MEADOW Eisenhower Park, Parking Field 8, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to Oct. 28, 516-832-2591 ext. 10, ccenassau.org

FARMINGDALE Village Green next to Village Hall, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 4, 631-673-5844, facebook.com/farmingdale11735

GLEN COVE Garvies Point Park, 100 Garvies Point Rd., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 to Nov. 18, 516-318-5487, facebook.com/deeprootsfarmersmarket

GREAT NECK Firefighters Park, 30 Grace Ave., Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 4, 516-318-5487, facebook.com/greatneckfarmersmarket. The Great Neck Farmers Market is a collaborative project of the Deep Roots Farmers Market and the Great Neck Park District.

LEVITTOWN Good Shepherd Church, 3434 Hempstead Tpke., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 3, 516-731-7387, facebook.com/Farmers-Market-Levittown

LONG BEACH Kennedy Plaza next to LIRR station, Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 to Thanksgiving, 516-670-5046, ligreenmarket.org

MALVERNE Crossroads Farm, 480 Hempstead Ave., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 to Nov. 18, 516-881-7900, xroadsfarmliny.com/farmers-market

NORTH BELLMORE St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1692 Bellmore Ave., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 to Oct. 22, 516-679-1184, facebook.com/thegardenatstfrancis

OLD BETHPAGE 140 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Rd., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 to Oct. 28, restorationfarm.com/farm-stand

OYSTER BAY Audrey Avenue municipal parking lot, 100 Audrey Ave., every other Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 to Nov. 19, 631-838-5008

PORT WASHINGTON Town dock, Main Street, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon June 10 through October, 516-883-0887, pwfarmersmarket.org

ROCKVILLE CENTRE Sunrise Highway and Long Beach Road, Sundays from 7 a.m. to noon June 4 to Dec. 24, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

ROSLYN Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Rd., Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31 to Dec. 27, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

SEAFORD Railroad Street at the eastern end of Seaford LIRR station, Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon June 3 to Nov. 18, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

VALLEY STREAM Arthur Hendrickson Park and Pool, 135 Merrick Ave., Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 to Nov. 16, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com





SUFFOLK FARMERS MARKETS

BABYLON VILLAGE Gazebo at Argyle Park, 250 W. Main St., Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon June 4 to Sept. 3 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 to Nov. 19, 631-402-3867, longislandfarmersmarkets.com

BLUE POINT The Garden Farmers Market, 71 Maple St., in parking lot on Gillette Avenue, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., year-round, facebook.com/GardenFarmersMarket

EAST HAMPTON Herrick Park, adjacent to the Reutershan parking lot, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 to Sept. 9; 631-871-8185, easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

FARMINGVILLE Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 27, June 17 and Sept. 30, 631-260-7411, farmingvilleresidents.home.blog

FARMINGVILLE Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. May 25 through early October, brookhavenny.gov/696/Farmers-Market

HUNTINGTON Elm Street parking lot, 228 Main St., Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon June 4 to Sept. 3 and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 to Nov. 19, 631-944-2661, longislandfarmersmarkets.com

ISLIP: Town Hall parking lot on Montauk Highway, Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon June 3 to Nov. 18, 631-323-3653, longislandgrowersmarket.com

LAKE GROVE Smith Haven Mall in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze), Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. year-round, 516-444-1280, facebook.com/smithhavenmallfarmersmarket

MONTAUK Village Green, Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 to Sept. 28, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com

NORTHPORT Cow Harbor Park parking lot, foot of Main Street, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3 through Nov. 18 (closed Sept. 23), 631-754-3905, northportfarmersmarket.org

PORT JEFFERSON Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 to mid-November, 631-473-4724, portjeff.com/farmersmarket

RIVERHEAD 139 Main Rd., Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. May 5 to Oct. 28, 631-779-2064 facebook.com/eastendfood.market

SAG HARBOR Corner of Bay and Burke streets, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 to Oct. 28, 631-871-8185, sagharborfarmersmarket.com

SAYVILLE Islip Grange, 10 Broadway Ave., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 to Nov. 4, 631-334-3698, facebook.com/thesayvillefarmersmarket

SETAUKET Three Village Historical Society, 93 N. Country Rd., Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m. May 26 to Oct. 27, 631-751-3730, tvmobilemarket.com

SHELTER ISLAND Shelter Island History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 27 to Sept. 2, 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

SOUTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Agawam Park, Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 to Sept. 10, 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

SPRINGS / EAST HAMPTON 780 Springs Fireplace Rd., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 to Oct. 7, 631-875-9130, instagram.com/springsfarmersmarket

ST. JAMES St. James Lutheran Church parking lot, 230 Second Ave. at Woodlawn Avenue, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 to Oct. 7, facebook.com/CAGSJmarket

WESTHAMPTON BEACH Village Green, corner of Main Street and Mill Road, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 to Nov. 18, 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org/the-farmers-market