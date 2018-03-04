Long Island breweries host theme nights

Breweries are more than just places that make craft beer. Now they double as hangouts with a variety of themed evening activities. Become part of the brew crew — pick a night, grab a draft and get involved. Here are six local breweries offering theme nights in their tasting rooms.

LONG IRELAND BEER COMPANY

Where: 817 Pulaski St., Riverhead

Theme nights: Monday is Vinyl Night when Sunday Records of Riverhead comes in with crates of records to buy, sell and trade. Customers can spin tunes while enjoying a pint from 5 to 8. On Thursday, it’s Retro Game Night, 5 to 8, with East End Gaming of Eastport setting up vintage home video game units on old TVs for people as they chug brew — plus you can buy, sell and trade games.

“It’s nice to cross-promote with other small businesses,” says co-owner Greg Martin. “We are simply sharing customers.”

Pint price: $6-7, no cover charge, 21 and older

More info: 631-403-4303, longirelandbrewing.com

MOUSTACHE BREWING CO.

Where: 400 Hallett Ave., Suite A, Riverhead

Theme nights: Taco Thursday is all the rage from 3 to 8 p.m., when food truck Noah’s on the Road from Greenport comes to the tasting room, where 15 beers are on tap. Tacos range from the BLT lobster ($8) to Korean cauliflower ($5), plus tasty sides like pretzel crusted cheese curds ($5) and dirty fries ($9).

“For every taco on the menu, we can pair a beer with it,” says co-owner Lauri Spitz. “People like to come right after work to do the happy hour type of thing.”

Pint price: $6, no cover charge, 21 and older

More info: 631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com

GREAT SOUTH BAY BREWERY

Where: 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore

Theme nights: Play bingo from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays while choosing from 11 beers on tap.

“You get a bingo card with every beer you buy,” says bookkeeper Jenna Birkmire. “Winners receive a gift certificate.”

Thursdays are reserved for Trivia Night from 7 to 10 with themes announced via Instagram.

Pint price: $6-8, no cover charge, 21 and older

More info: 631-392-8472, greatsouthbaybrewery.com

BRICKHOUSE BREWERY

Where: 67 West Main St., Patchogue

Theme nights: Tuesday is Vinyl Night at 9, when customers bring down their favorite vinyl records to play over a beer.

“People play everything from classic rock to punk to alternative,” says general manager Maud Franklin. “They can even put their name in a raffle to win a vinyl record.”

Wednesday is Open Mic Night, starting at 9 and featuring stage time for those who want to perform original music or some covers.

Thursday is Karaoke Night for those who dare to belt out a tune chosen at the DJ booth, starting at 9:30.

Pint price: $7-$8, no cover charge, 21 and older

More info: 631-447-2337, brickhousebrewery.com

GREENPORT HARBOR BREWING CO.

Where: 42155 Main Rd., Peconic

Theme nights: Get into trivia mode on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m. Themes change from round to round, ranging from sports to history to pop music to TV and movies. Teams of two to six players can win a gift card to the brewery.

“It’s fun, especially during the offseason, when folks are looking for stuff to do,” says bartender Christopher Retay. “You can even bring your dog here.”

Pint price: $6-7, no cover charge, 21 and older

More info: 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

BLACK FOREST BREW HAUS

Where: 2015 New Highway, Farmingdale

Theme nights: Come see the Dueling Pianos show every Friday at 9:30 p.m. (through May). Piano players go head-to-head singing popular tunes from Billy Joel to Britney Spears. Crowd participation is encouraged, as are requests.

“The more crowd interaction, the more fun it is for everybody,” says manager Katelyn Riley. “There are contests for which table can be the loudest or dance the most.”

Pint price: $7-8, no cover charge, but tables must reserve ahead, 21 and older

More info: 631-391-9500, blackforestbrewhaus.com