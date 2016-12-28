New Year’s Eve drinks: The best prosecco, Champagne to serve

Your New Year’s Eve should sparkle, and a moderately priced way to enjoy bubbles is prosecco. The nonvintage Zardetto Prosecco Brut Treviso ($20) has citrus and apricot notes and is fine with antipasti; the versatile Adami “Bosco di Gica” Brut Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore ($18) delivers floral and peach accents. For a sweeter Italian: Ceretto Moscato d’Asti ($22), a gentle bubbly. For an Austrian turn, look for the delicate Loimer Extra Brut Niederosterreich ($32) spurred by the gruner veltiner grape.

From California, sample the very effervescent Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut, creamy and spirited Blanc de Blancs, and berry-driven Blanc de Noirs ($22 each). Chandon comes through with the creamy, aromatic étoile Brut ($45) and red-fruit propelled Blanc de Noirs ($22). Domaine Carneros produces the round, fruity 2012 Estate Brut Cuvee ($33), and the generously fruity and appealing Cuvee de la Pompadour rose ($37).

In Champagne, the stylishly bottled “bursting bubbles” edition of Moet & Chandon’s dependably excellent Brut Imperial ($41) is a delight. Grander and more complex is the 2008 Moet & Chandon Grand Vintage Rose ($70), celebratory and elegant. The nonvintage Duval-Leroy Rose de Prestige Premier Cru Brut ($80) is a vibrant choice, fruity, with a hint of ginger. Nonvintage Piper-Heidsieck Brut ($45): a full-bodied, gilded winner. The 2006 Charles Heidsieck Rose Reserve ($80) uncorks concentrated, plummy, rich and balanced, with a big finish. And the subtle, ripe nonvintage Bollinger Special Cuvee ($79) will enliven any party.