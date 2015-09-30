Samuel Adams Octoberfest and more great beers for fall.

Samuel Adams welcomes fall with three very satisfying brews.

You can have your local Oktoberfest party with Samuel Adams Octoberfest, one of the top American contributions to the Märzen style. The first Oktoberfest was in 1810. The yearly event continues in Munich, and on Long Island, too. The Samuel Adams brew delivers the requisite, flavorful maltiness, with a hint of caramel. It will be available through the month. A six-pack is in the $8-to-$10 range; a 12-pack, $15 to $18.

The Boston Beer Co., among others, celebrates the season with a pumpkin brew. The smooth, slightly floral Samuel Adams Pumpkin Batch has a fair amount of roasted pumpkin and a load of fall spices, from cinnamon and nutmeg to ginger and allspice. It's also a seasonal production. Figure $8 to $10 for a six-pack and $15 to $18 for a 12-pack.

Samuel Adams' third offering, available in the brewery's "fall variety pack," is Hoppy Red. In case the previous two don't fill your hop cravings, this one should, with its hops from Australia and New Zealand. The result is a bit herbal, definitely bitter, and on the dry side. The fall variety pack, which also takes in OctoberFest, the pumpkin brew and the year-round Boston Lager, also is $15 to $17 for a 12-pack.

Locally, taste the Oktoberfest beers from Southampton Publick House, Barrier Brewing Co., Blue Point Brewing Co., and, heading west, the Brooklyn Brewery. To go international, enjoy the classics from Ayinger, Hacker-Pschorr, Paulaner and Spaten.