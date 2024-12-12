Correction: Holiday Gift Guide-Food-Stocking Stuffers story
In a story published Nov. 20, 2024, about gifts to give as holiday stocking stuffers, The Associated Press misspelled the name of a company selling oils and vinegars. It is Bona Furtuna, not Bona Fortuna.
