Thanksgiving drinks: Great wines, brews and cocktails to serve

Cocktail: Try a Gibson. Classic Plymouth Gin ($33) or refreshing Beefeater 24 ($28). Two to three ounces in an ice-filled glass, add a drop or two of dry vermouth. Stir, strain into a chilled cocktail glass and finish with a solitary pearl onion.

Bubbles: Uncork Bisol “Crede” Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOC ($25), a crisp sparkler. Go Loire with the Bouvet-Ladubay Signature Brut ($16), which is primarily chenin blanc. Splurge on the full-bodied, creamy, appley, memorable 2005 Charles Heidsieck Brut Champagne ($65).

Brew: Anchor Brewing BigLeaf Maple Autumn Red ($10 six-pack) is an aromatic, malty red ale with citrus and hoppy notes. Or get a head start on the season with the 2015 Anchor Christmas Ale ($12 six-pack), lush, dark, spiced, warming.

White: Dry, spicy 2014 Gundlach Bundschu Estate Gewürztraminer ($22); creamy and minerally 2014 Franciscan Napa Valley Chardonnay ($18); peachy-appley 2013 Gary Farrell Russian River Selection Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($35).

Red: 2013 Layer Cake Malbec ($16) effortlessly will stand up to the side dishes; 2013 Ferrari-Carano Anderson Valley Pinot Noir ($36), rife with plum, cherry and spice; berry-plum-spice 2014 Francis Coppola Director’s Cut Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($21); 2012 Dry Creek The Mariner ($36), a fruity, complex, cabernet sauvignon-led red blend; husky, layered, juicy and ripe 2012 Ehlers Estate Merlot ($55). And invest in the bright, inviting, black fruit-and-herb-driven 2013 Shafer Merlot ($55), which delivers all you’d want, down to the long finish.