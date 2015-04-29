The best wines for Mother's Day
This Mother's Day, it's red wine instead of roses.
Try an Italian varietal from Seghesio Family Vineyards. The 2012 Seghesio Barbera ($38) hints of cherries and flowers, and is good to uncork with red-sauced pastas, pesto, lamb, roast pork, sausages; the 2011 Seghesio Sangiovese ($30), full of red fruit and ready for any dish with which you'd like Chianti, including tomato-sauced fare, eggplant, steak, even a hamburger or a pizza.
Patz & Hall contributes a refined, stylish 2012 Burnside Vineyard-Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($75) that delivers notes of roses and chocolate, plus a match for roast chicken, swordfish, tuna and much more; and a berry-driven 2012 Hyde Vineyard-Carneros Pinot Noir ($70), both very fruity and earthy that goes with similar dishes.
The 2009 Badia a Coltibuono Sangioveto di Toscana ($60) has a suggestion of violets to accompany the red fruit and ruby shade. It's a delightful wine when you're eating steak, aged cheese, and, yes, chocolate. The producer's 2009 Chianti Classico Riserva ($35) has fine fruit, mainly blackberry, and some spice, too. Very versatile, but excellent with red sauce and red meat.
Generous with berries and worth cellaring: the 2012 Fulcrum Landy Vineyard Petite Sirah ($42) from the Russian River Valley; and the vibrant, intense, earthy 2012 Anderson Valley Pinot Noir ($55), each with red meat from steak to hamburgers.
And for a very dependable pick: the 2012 Sequoia Grove Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($38). Balanced and bright now, expect it to mature for a decade. Celebrate whenever you like.