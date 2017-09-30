Where to find cider, moonshine and more craft beverages on the North Fork

The North Fork isn’t all about wine — a slew of small-batch distilleries, a brewery, a serious coffeehouse and a bespoke cocktail bar invite patrons to appreciate the craft behind enjoying a beverage.

CIDER

Riverhead Ciderhouse

Where: 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton

Info: 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The scene: Look for the green apple slice statue as you approach this warehouse-turned-cider house, featuring a courtyard and a wide interior with comfy furniture, two fireplaces and two pianos. There’s live music, including a new Thursday night “Dueling Pianos” event, and patrons are invited to pluck a guitar off the wall to strum as the mood strikes. As for the cider — the venue produces a handful of its own varieties, including Cinnamon Toast and Razzmatazz.

ALSO TRY: Woodside Orchards in Aquebogue also makes a range of hard ciders, available for tasting flights at the farmstand or packed to go in growlers (631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com).

MOONSHINE

Twin Stills Moonshine Distillery

Where: 5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Info: 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com

The scene: Prohibition is over, but the spirit lives on here, where there’s a tasting room and patio to try moonshine infusions tinged with honey, apple pie, chocolate and such. The distillery’s “Shine Club” meets monthly to sample new brews — members get their own shot glass held behind the bar and other discounts ($25/month). “We take our drinks seriously here,” says two-year member Marguerite Italia, 45, of Wading River. There’s live music most weekend afternoons.

VODKA, GIN, WHISKEY

Long Island Spirits

Where: 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow

Info: 631-630-9322, lispirits.com

The scene: Sample liquors sourced from Long Island-grown potatoes, among other local ingredients, at the tasting room bar or on the patio deck overlooking the property. With fall comes harvest-themed cocktails, live music and food trucks weekends through Oct. 22.

BEER

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Where: 42155 Main Rd., Peconic

Info: 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

The scene: You can head here or to the original location in Greenport Village (234 Carpenter St.) to try suds. The Peconic spot is a large property with a restaurant, a patio and a yard that hosts live music and art events. The Greenport location hosts an oyster festival noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, to mark the release of an “Oyster Stout” brew, and offers tours, food and live music.

COFFEE

North Fork Roasting Co.

Where: 55795 Main Rd., Southold

Info: 631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com

The scene: Coffee gets the craft treatment at North Fork Roasting Co., which prides itself on delivering brews made from small batches of beans, which are roasted on-site. The owners’ ever-present dog, Sinatra, snoozes in the cozy living room, where patrons linger to work quietly on laptops or catch up — for hours. “It’s the only place I go aside from work,” says Evie Kahn, 58, general manager of the nearby Castello di Borghese Vineyard. There’s live music Sunday mornings. Fridays in November bring an open-mic night that extends hours to 8 or 9 p.m.

CREATIVE COCKTAILS

Brix and Rye

Where: 308A Main St., Greenport

Info: 631-477-6985, brixandrye.com

The scene: The lower-level hidden bar offers an ever-changing cocktail menu featuring unique mixes such as the bourbon-based Backsliding Presbyterian and ginger-lime Barbados Buck, to be joined in the fall by the Restless Leg, Amended Fence and the rum-fueled Devil Take the Hindmost. All are carefully shaken or stirred in a process involved enough to pass as entertainment. Thursdays after 8 p.m. are set for live music, with performers announced via social media.