Where to find cider, moonshine and more craft beverages on the North Fork
The North Fork isn’t all about wine — a slew of small-batch distilleries, a brewery, a serious coffeehouse and a bespoke cocktail bar invite patrons to appreciate the craft behind enjoying a beverage.
CIDER
Riverhead Ciderhouse
Where: 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton
Info: 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com
The scene: Look for the green apple slice statue as you approach this warehouse-turned-cider house, featuring a courtyard and a wide interior with comfy furniture, two fireplaces and two pianos. There’s live music, including a new Thursday night “Dueling Pianos” event, and patrons are invited to pluck a guitar off the wall to strum as the mood strikes. As for the cider — the venue produces a handful of its own varieties, including Cinnamon Toast and Razzmatazz.
ALSO TRY: Woodside Orchards in Aquebogue also makes a range of hard ciders, available for tasting flights at the farmstand or packed to go in growlers (631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com).
MOONSHINE
Twin Stills Moonshine Distillery
Where: 5506 Sound Ave., Riverhead
Info: 631-779-3199, liooldtymer.com
The scene: Prohibition is over, but the spirit lives on here, where there’s a tasting room and patio to try moonshine infusions tinged with honey, apple pie, chocolate and such. The distillery’s “Shine Club” meets monthly to sample new brews — members get their own shot glass held behind the bar and other discounts ($25/month). “We take our drinks seriously here,” says two-year member Marguerite Italia, 45, of Wading River. There’s live music most weekend afternoons.
VODKA, GIN, WHISKEY
Long Island Spirits
Where: 2182 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow
Info: 631-630-9322, lispirits.com
The scene: Sample liquors sourced from Long Island-grown potatoes, among other local ingredients, at the tasting room bar or on the patio deck overlooking the property. With fall comes harvest-themed cocktails, live music and food trucks weekends through Oct. 22.
BEER
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
Where: 42155 Main Rd., Peconic
Info: 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
The scene: You can head here or to the original location in Greenport Village (234 Carpenter St.) to try suds. The Peconic spot is a large property with a restaurant, a patio and a yard that hosts live music and art events. The Greenport location hosts an oyster festival noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, to mark the release of an “Oyster Stout” brew, and offers tours, food and live music.
COFFEE
North Fork Roasting Co.
Where: 55795 Main Rd., Southold
Info: 631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com
The scene: Coffee gets the craft treatment at North Fork Roasting Co., which prides itself on delivering brews made from small batches of beans, which are roasted on-site. The owners’ ever-present dog, Sinatra, snoozes in the cozy living room, where patrons linger to work quietly on laptops or catch up — for hours. “It’s the only place I go aside from work,” says Evie Kahn, 58, general manager of the nearby Castello di Borghese Vineyard. There’s live music Sunday mornings. Fridays in November bring an open-mic night that extends hours to 8 or 9 p.m.
CREATIVE COCKTAILS
Brix and Rye
Where: 308A Main St., Greenport
Info: 631-477-6985, brixandrye.com
The scene: The lower-level hidden bar offers an ever-changing cocktail menu featuring unique mixes such as the bourbon-based Backsliding Presbyterian and ginger-lime Barbados Buck, to be joined in the fall by the Restless Leg, Amended Fence and the rum-fueled Devil Take the Hindmost. All are carefully shaken or stirred in a process involved enough to pass as entertainment. Thursdays after 8 p.m. are set for live music, with performers announced via social media.