Ford's Garage opens first NY location at Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove

With its 1920s service station vibe, Ford’s Garage has opened its first burger restaurant in New York at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

Inspired by the Ford Motor Company, the massive space has seating for 275 diners anchored by a vintage black Ford hanging above the bar. Decor includes kitschy memorabilia — licensed by the Ford Motor Company — from gas pumps to napkins made from blue shop towels wrapped in metal gaskets to tire-themed bathroom sinks with fuel nozzle faucets. Servers, of course, wear mechanic shirts.

The American Standard burger and fries at Ford's Garage at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

The menu, like the decor, also plays on nostalgia, with a roster of comfort food that begins with Black Angus burgers piled high with a selection of cheeses and toppings (apple wood smoked bacon, fried eggs, caramelized onions) served on brioche or pretzel buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo. There’s even a Jiffy burger ($17.50) with peanut butter, if that’s your thing. Past burgers, there are soups, sandwiches and classics including fish and chips ($20.99), pulled pork mac and cheese ($17.50), ribs in bourbon barbecue sauce ($30.99) and Mama Ford’s homemade meat loaf ($19.50). For the carb-averse, there is an ample selection of loaded salads. Pair your burger with one of dozens of craft beers including Long Island options. Finish strong with a milkshake, caramel apple cookie skillet ($11.99) or brownie sundae.

Long Island native Steve Israel co-opened the first Ford’s Garage in 2012 in Fort Myers, Florida, and the chain now has 30 locations nationwide. Israel opened the Lake Grove restaurant with his son, Jake.

Ford’s Garage, 355 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, 631-818-3673, fordsgarageusa.com; Open from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.