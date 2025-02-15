Guac Shop Mexican Grill opens in Massapequa

When Matt Tesoriero and his brother were trying to come up with an idea for their restaurant, Guac Shop Mexican Grill, they set out to become a "healthier alternative to Chipotle."

"What I tell everybody is there’s Burger King and there’s Shake Shack, so then there’s Chipotle and there’s Guac Shop," Tesoriero said. "We're the Shake Shack of Mexican cuisine."

Their newest location, on Merrick Road, officially opened on Feb. 1. Matt and Luke Tesoriero have six other locations of the Mexican eatery across the Island, which was started in 2018 in Garden City. Other locations include Commack, Wantagh, New Hyde Park, Jericho and Freeport. There's also a location in Bradenton, Florida.

Patrons can build their own bowls, salads, tacos, quesadillas and burritos. "Performance bowl" options include vegetarian ($15.25), Keto ($18.49), and Surf & Turf ($16.99). On Wednesdays, all bowls are $10.

The spacious interior includes famous paintings that have a fun Guac Shop spin on them, including ones by Van Gogh and Banksy.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Whether you walk into Guac Shop in Freeport, or Wantagh, or Garden City or Massapequa, we want you to be able to feel the family-oriented culture and the growth mindset culture and the community focus evenly across the board," Luke Tesoriero said.

Guac Shop Mexican Grill, 5155 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, 516-274-3380, guacshopmexicangrill.com. Open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.