New Hamptons restaurants to try this summer

Memorial Day weekend marks the official beginning of another East End season. If you want to brave brutal traffic that leads to beautiful beaches, celebrity sightings, killer shopping, and fantastic food and drink, we've got the scoop on the newest spots to see and be seen at this summer. The latest crop of restaurants runs the gamut from a fancy French bistro in Southampton to fast casual falafel in Sag Harbor — a South Fork first — to a Montauk farm-to-table steakhouse on New York's easternmost shore. Surf's up, but first, let's eat.

Enchanté

210 Hampton Rd., Southampton

A French bistro grows in the old Red Bar. The space has been stripped of its signature red décor and lightened up with light taupe walls and orange accents infused with a chic, Parisian vibe. Light jazz plays under the natural buzz of the room; the dining room was full by 5:30 p.m. on a recent visit. Start with some bubbles from the center cocktail table, then move onto classically French starters like an excellent pâté en croûte, decadent French onion soup, ratatouille or escargot. Entrees include mussels, generously portioned steak frites, dry aged duck breast and a custom-blended burger. A soufflé can be ordered ahead of dessert time. There is a nice selection of (mostly) European wines by the glass, plenty of Champagne, and the meticulous staff doesn’t miss a beat. Enchanté, indeed. More info: 631-810-9020, enchantebistro.com

Enchanté Bistro in Southampton, new on the East End. Credit: EHP Hospitality Group

Jack's Stir Brew Coffee

117 Main St., Sag Harbor

Taking the spot that Love Shack Fancy vacated, Jack’s Coffee moves next door to Goldberg’s Bagels, giving the morning breakfast routine in Sag a new one-two punch. Founded in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village in 2003, Jack’s was one of the first coffee brands to serve 100% ethically sourced, organic coffee and offer vegan snacks. The store on Main will sell those same vegan treats as the Division Street store did — croissants, muffins, doughnuts — as well as a limited edition Hamptons beach blend coffee that is a smooth, medium roast with notes of dark chocolate and citrus. More info: 631-808-3420, jacksstirbrew.com

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Daphne’s

115 Main St., Westhampton Beach

LT Burger West has morphed into Daphne’s, a chic, New American spot with an intimate dining room, lively bar and capacious decks in front and in back. Managing partner Steven Carro said that the “sophisticated but casual” vibe was “a better fit for the town.” The menu skews pescatarian (raw bar, local fish crudo, lobster rolls and a lobster Cobb salad, seared tuna, pan-roasted branzino, slow-roasted arctic char) and vegetarian / vegan (cauliflower steak with craisin-walnut relish, roasted lion’s mane mushroom with shiro miso and eggplant) but you can also sink your teeth into burgers (beef or lamb) or a classic steak frites. Daphne’s dessert and drinks games are also strong. More info: 631-998-0868, daphnesny.com

Macerated-berry shortcake at Daphne's in Westhampton Beach. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

What the Falafel

51 Division St., Sag Harbor

This offshoot of a popular Ithaca spot that began as a ghost kitchen has arrived in Sag Harbor and it’s a Middle Eastern food lover’s dream: it’s a falafel shop, the Hamptons’ first. The fast-casual takeaway menu offers new vegetarian and vegan options. And while falafel is a staple street food across the Middle East, WTFs are in the Lebanese style, which includes fresh chickpeas, herbs and spices including parsley, cilantro, onion, cumin and garlic. Everything is made on-site, from the falafel to the pita to the hummus to the tahini sauce. Customize how you’d like or choose from favorites like a spicy sesame falafel or a Greek-inspired falafel with tzatziki sauce, all served in pitas. To cut the carbs, order a bowl or a falafel Caesar salad. There’s also a surprisingly good vegan tahini shake, and for the kids, falafel dippers with sauces. More info: 631-899-4014, wtfalafel.co

Tutto Caffe

55 Main St., East Hampton

The swanky Italian restaurant with established locations in both Southampton and Sag Harbor has taken up new residence in East Hampton with the opening of the Italian-style Tutto Caffe. Another collaboration between friends Gianpaolo de Felice and David Mayer, the idea hatched after the two families purchased Costa Rican coffee company Buena Vida, and developed a 100% organic coffee with a Neapolitan profile. The picture-perfect white fenced patio is dotted with umbrella-covered tables and filled with patrons throughout the day, from those arriving for espresso and cold brews in the mornings to others congregating for cocktails like prosecco, wine, Limoncello spritzes and espresso martinis in the afternoons. Bites include savory panini, charcuterie, sweet biscotti and Italian pastries. More info: 631-771-9030, tuttoilgiornocaffe.com

The new Tutto Caffe in East Hampton. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

El Tacobar

62 Main St., Sag Harbor

Opening in early June, the former LT Burger space gets a face-lift from Laurent Tourondel and goes Mexican. The “Los Tacos” section of the menu will feature classic tacos like pork al pastor, chicken tinga and carne asada, as well as more playful chili lime shrimp, lobster and local corn, and glazed pork belly varieties. For those averse to corn tortillas, bowls can be filled with protein combinations over cumin green or cauliflower rice. Starters include requisite chips and guac, street corn, and queso fundido. Save room for churros and spicy margaritas.

Mavericks

51 S. Edgemere St., Montauk

“A steak place, but not a steak place” is how Vanessa Price describes her new venture, perched dramatically on the eastern shore of Montauk’s Fort Pond. The big, beautiful piece of protein on your plate might be beef (and New York State beef at that), but it might be a wood-fired bone-in tuna rib-eye with harissa or a swordfish sirloin with vadouvan curry butter, or even a hearty slab of maitake mushroom with thyme and aged sherry. Vegetables go far beyond French fries and onion rings: Executive chef Jeremy Blutstein uses local produce almost exclusively. Long Island potatoes in various guises are a menu mainstay but spring asparagus and sugar-snap peas will give way to beans, tomatoes and squash as the days shorten toward fall. Of course there are also boatloads of local seafood. Price, a sommelier, has put together one of the East End's deepest wine lists, with 350 selections ranging from aged Bordeaux to rosés from around the world to “weird Spanish wines” and vertical collections of Lebanese reds and whites. More info: 631-668-8506, mavericksmontauk.com

The dining area overlooking Fort Pond at Mavericks in Montauk. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Sag Harbor Kitchen

26 Bay St., Sag Harbor

Taking over the Dockside space across from Sag Harbor's Marina, five-time Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Melissa O'Donnell helms the kitchen, in partnership with Kittch, the culinary platform that connects chefs directly with diners. In addition to featuring local seafood and produce from the Hamptons mixed with casual comforts like burgers, the restaurant will also offer special events with visiting chefs, cooking classes and livestreams from inside the kitchen. Opening mid-June. More info: sagharbor.kitchen

Barona Bay

149 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays

Whether Hampton Bays is your destination, or you need a meal on the way to or from points east, Barona Bay has burgers and ribs, pizza and pastas, raw seafood and small plates, plus New American mains such as rosemary-Dijon heritage pork chop, honey-ginger-glazed salmon and seared scallops with bacon and leek risotto. The “Barona bowl” appetizer is an entree-worthy heap of mussels, shrimp, clams, chorizo, celery and leeks in a garlic-herb broth. Barona Bay has a big, bustling dining room with a lively bar, plus two outdoor dining areas, in case you’ve got Fido in tow. There’s live music on Friday nights. More info: 631-856-4054, baronabay.com

Ginger-honey-glazed salmon at Barona Bay in Hampton Bays. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

EHP Resort & Marina

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd., East Hampton

The trio of eateries along this waterfront property are ready for their first full seasons. There's Si Si, a dramatic, multilevel open-air Mediterranean bistro serving salads, pastas, fish and steaks, as well as regional specialties such as za’atar roasted cauliflower, a lamb burger, seafood and vegetarian frito misto, and a meze platter. Sunset Harbor is newly imagined with a Japanese concept and sushi-driven menu including items like toro sashimi paired with house kimchi, miso black cod and Japanese A5 wagyu. Diners overlook picturesque Three Mile Harbor. Buongiorno Bakery is an Italian bakery and espresso bar that opens at 7 a.m. daily for take-away. More info: ehpresort.com

Sant Ambroeus

66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

If you’re up for a $34 chowder, Sant Ambroeus is your spot. This new outpost in the old Babette's space — there are many in Manhattan, another in Southampton — delivers on the same promise as the others: excellent food and exceptional service at very high prices. The restaurant’s signature salmon palette adorns the walls, and if you’re lucky, you can snag a seat at a window banquette. The Italian menu has pasta classics — cacio e pepe, pomodoro, Bolognese — and plates like eggplant parmigiana and veal Milanese, but also lighter fare including Faroe Island salmon, lobster rolls and panini. Consider the local fluke carpaccio with pistachio and citrus pesto to start, as well as a colorful, leafy chicory salad with burrata, heirloom tomatoes and avocado. Pro-tip: Save room for some gelato, it’s the best on the East End. On weekends, you can stop in for an espresso and eggs (the restaurant opens at noon on weekdays). More info: 631-248-4848, santambroeus.com

Local fluke carpaccio with pistachio and citrus pesto at the new East Hampton outpost of Sant Ambroseus. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena martinez

The Sweet Spot

106 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

This self-serve frozen yogurt spot boasts a milkshake station and a nitro cold brew coffee station, as well as freshly made cookies and candy. Grab a counter stool inside or cozy up on benches outside to enjoy your treats of choice. Ten flavors plus five swirls in flavors including pineapple, cookies and cream, cake batter and cappuccino join five mixed cold brew drinks in combinations like s’mores, honey coconut and peanut butter chocolate. Seasonal yogurt flavors will include a nondairy sorbet option, and loukoumades, or Greek doughnut holes called “spots,” which can be topped with choice of syrup, look to be the shop’s signature dessert. More info: hamptonsweetspot.com