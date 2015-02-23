Things to DoFeedMe

Savory winter pancakes at Premier Diner in Commack

Sausage apple Cheddar pancakes at Premier Diner in Commack in February 2015 Credit: Newsday/ Joan Reminick

By JOAN REMINICKjoan.reminick@newsday.com

You never know what kind of pancakes are going to turn up on the menu insert at the Premier Diner in Commack.

New on a recent visit were apple, Cheddar and sausage pancakes ($9.95). I confess, the notion of the combination didn’t immediately call to me. Still, my curiosity won out and I ordered them. Streaked with melted cheese, they turned out to be surprisingly light yet very hearty, the savory ingredients mitigated by the sweet punch of apple.

Surely, the pancakes of cold winter.

Premier Diner is at 690 Commack Rd., Commack, 631-462-1432

