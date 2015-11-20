Huntington pop-up sells artisanal pies, farmstead cheese

Things to DoFeedMe

Jeanne Purpura of Sugar Rush Bake Shop will be selling her kale-shallot-fingerling-potato quiches on Saturday at The Olive Tree in Huntington. Credit: Jeanne Purpura

Two of Long Island’s most popular farmers market vendors will be in Huntington Village from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, for a special holiday pop-up shop inside The Olive Tree on Main Street.

Sugar Rush Bake Shop is the creation of Jeanne Purpura, whose elegant, open-faced tarts, quiches, galettes and cookies look dainty but pack a wallop of flavor. This time of year, she is concentrating on Thanksgiving-friendly items such as local apple custart tart, maple pecan tart, pumpkin mascarpone pie and kale-shallot-fingerling-potato quiche. Prices range from $25 to $35.

The Big Cheese is Long Island’s best source for artisanal cheeses from New York State. Itinerant cheesemonger Mark Cassin travels from the East End to the Hudson Valley and the Catskills to source local farmstead cheeses. Then he brings them back to Long Island to spread the gospel of fine cheese. Most of his wares are priced from $23 to $29 a pound. The Olive Tree is at 307 Main St., Huntington, 631-683-4880.

