Hush in Farmingdale to serve brunch

Hush Bistro, a new star on Main Street in Farmingdale, will add Sunday brunch to its repertoire starting Feb. 1.

Brunch will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost of dishes is $12 to $18. The dishes are subject to change. The expected fare ranges from eggs Benedict and buttermilk pancakes to biscuits and gravy and duck confit with sweet potato hash.

Marc Anthony Bynum, chef-owner of Hush Bistro, twice won Food Network's "Chopped" competition and earned accolades for his cooking at Tellers: An American Chophouse in Islip, among others. Bynum, who's from Farmingdale, emphasizes local ingredients, from food to wine.

Hush Bistro, 291 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-293-4872.