Ideal Restaurant Supply to close in Carle Place

Ideal Restaurant Supply, the sprawling Carle Place kitchenware store, is closing Feb. 1. Owner Ruth Yeh said that she is ready to retire.

For more than 15 years, the shop has provided me with spring-loaded tongs, cheap-but-sturdy nonstick pans, colorful paring knives, Chinese shears, professional cake testers, sheet pans (full, half, quarter and even eighth!), toothpick dispensers, stock pots with built-in strainers and steamers, end-grain cutting boards and nests upon nests of mixing bowls and ramekins. More importantly, it has been a place where I can truly lose myself. Pushing my ever-fuller cart up and down the aisles of this culinary wonderland, troubles fall away as I contemplate the dishes I’ll be able to cook — or cook better — because now I have the perfect tools.

Newsday food writer Erica Marcus takes a trip to Ideal Restaurant Supply in Carle Place and offers tips for buying kitchen supplies. Credit: Randee Daddona

There’s a tiny upside to the sad news: Until the store closes on Feb. 1, the inventory is being liquidated. Cash customers can expect discounts up to 25% depending on the item. Store fixtures — shelving, pallet racks — are also for sale.

Ideal started out more than 100 years ago as a restaurant-equipment supplier on Manhattan's Bowery. In 1987, Ruth Yeh took over the business and, in 2005, moved it to Carle Place. Ideal has always been welcoming to what Yeh called the "residential customer."

"We designed the store for maximum display," she said recently. The front of the store is dominated by a "command center" where a couple of folks are always happy to help. Aisles are wide and everything is clearly labeled and priced.

Ideal Restaurant Supply is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 125 Voice Rd., Carle Place, 516-482-7000, idealrsc.com