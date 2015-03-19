Indian restaurants to visit for flavor-packed fare

Indian cuisine, flavor-packed from the mountainous northeast to the tropical southwest, is very regional. Here are three Long Island restaurants where you'll find a satisfying taste.

Akbar in Garden City specializes in northern Indian cooking. The opulent restaurant makes plenty of side trips, too. Recommended: Kadhai chicken with peppercorns and fenugreek; prawns with tomatoes and coconut; lamb or goat vindaloo; yogurt-marinated tandoori lamb chops; biryanis; and all breads.

Six types of curry are served at The Curry Club in East Setauket, where they range from spicy vindaloos to creamy kormas. And enjoy the samosas, with spiced potatoes and peas; rogan josh, the Kashmiri lamb stew; chicken, lamb and shrimp kebabs; rice-crepe dosas from the south; and fine breads, including mint paratha and onion kulcha.

House of Dosas in Hicksville is an excellent vegetarian restaurant. It stars with dosas, but also fried lentil doughnuts; puffed rice with onions, tomatoes and chiles; onion, spinach and chickpea fritters; rice-and-lentil flour pancakes; lentil, chickpea and eggplant curroes; and rasmalai, housemade cottage cheese. $$

Akbar, 2 South St., Garden City; 516-357-8300.

The Curry Club, 10 Woods Corner Rd., East Setauket; 631-751-4845.

House of Dosas, 416 S. Broadway, Hicksville; 516-938-7517.