Guide: Long Island Irish pubs and restaurants

Long Islanders can enjoy bangers and mash and sheperd's pie all year-round at a range of traditional Irish pubs and restaurants. While there are neighborhood favorites thanks to the Island’s large selection of exceptional Irish Pubs and restaurants. The standouts include traditional dishes such as bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and black and white pudding on their menu. Below is the list of the pubs worth the trip.

Monaghan’s Bar and Restaurant

48 North Village Ave., Rockville Centre

The family-run restaurant serves traditional vegetarian and gluten-free fare like fish and chips. Carnivores will find shepherd’s pie and a "Dublin broil" flank steak with mushroom gravy, plus chicken pot pie and sirloin steak. Monaghan’s will celebrate 20 years of being in business this November according to co-owner Niall Gunn who owns the restaurant with his wife Kathleen. More info: 516-764-6372, monaghansrvc.com

The Irish Poet

1891 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh

This Irish eatery, opened in 2021, offers a full Irish breakfast with two eggs, Irish pork sausages, rashers or Irish bacon, black and white pudding accompanied with fries, grilled tomato, white toast and bachelor’s beans. The drinks menu includes Guinness and cocktails such as the Irish paloma and an Irish mule made with Jameson and ginger beer. The restaurant will have dinner seating every two hours before and after the annual Wantagh St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16, reservations required. More info: 516-588-1891, irishpoetny.com

Paddy's Loft

1286 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa

This cozy spot is the perfect location to spend St. Patrick’s Day with a fireplace in the dining room space and pub. The menu has a broader range that includes oysters, salmon, cod and lamb chops. For more traditional Irish dishes, go for bangers and mash, an Irish spring roll or corned beef and cabbage. More info: 516-798-7660, paddysloft.com

Belfast Gastropub

101 North Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst

Belfast Gastropub in Lindenhurst. Credit: Brittainy Newman

The lively pub in the heart of Lindenhurst has a spacious barroom and a separate dining area for those who want to dig into traditional Irish dishes such as the full Irish breakfast and corned beef and cabbage. For drinks, the Gastropub offers Guinness and Magners Irish cider.

More info: 631-237-7021, belfastgastropub.com

Carney’s Irish Pub

136 Broadway, Amityville

Carney’s eclectic menu includes traditional favorites (corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, beef stew and bangers and mash) but also lesser-seen items. Among the most popular appetizers, according to manager Peter Higgins, are Irish egg rolls made from corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese in an egg roll wrapper that is deep fried and baked. On St. Patrick’s Day, two performers will playing Irish music: Gil McLean plays 1-5 p.m. with The Bogs taking over the mic at 5:30 for the rest of the night. More info: 631-464-4445

The Shamrock

138 New York Ave., Huntington

Chef Joe Russo whips up The Shamrock’s fun take on traditional Irish dishes like the Rueben quesadilla, corned beef with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut and an Irish Mexican burger. There is also the more traditional corned beef and cabbage which is served with potatoes and rye bread, plus fish and chips and Irish whiskey Salmon. More info: 631-427-4221

Kitty Mulligan’s

615 E. Main St., Bay Shore

A reuben sandwich at Kitty Mulligan’s in Bay Shore. Credit: Brittainy Newman

St. Patrick’s Day is a three-week plus affair at Kitty Mulligan’s. New owner Chris O’Connor purchased the pub last year and the celebration starts the first weekend in March with specials on Jameson and Guinness pints. On the menu, Irish staples include stew made with beef brisket, roasted carrots, turnips, parsnips, leeks, garlic, onions, potatoes and Guinness beef broth. A corned beef platter includes braised cabbage and boiled potatoes. St. Patrick’s Day will bring live Irish music from South Shore based band, Buoy 34 beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended. More info: 631-315-3571, kittymulligans.com

Lilly Flanagan’s Irish Pub

345 Deer Park Ave., Babylon

The atmosphere at this Babylon staple draws crowds for both dining and dancing. The menu includes traditional Irish eats like shepherd’s pie, Reuben and corned beef sandwich. The live entertainment sometimes showcases traditional Irish singers, step dancer and bag pipers. More info: 631-539-0816, lilyflanaganspub.com

Flanagan's Pub

451 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma

This cozy, authentic Irish eatery equipped with a double-sided fireplace includes Irish fare with a twist, like the fried Irish egg rolls made with corned beef, cabbage and mashed potatoes. Traditionalists still gravitate toward Flanagan’s corned beef sandwich, shepherd's pie and fish and chips. For a taste of the pub’s spirits, try the limerick mule made of Jameson, lime juice topped with ginger beer. More info: 631-588-9843, flanaganspubny.com

James Joyce

49 South Ocean Ave., Patchogue

Named after the Irish poet James Joyce, this Irish gastropub in the heard of Patchogue Village serves "paddy skins" that are crispy baked potatoes stuffed with shepherd’s pie topped with melted cheddar, jack and beer cheese. Through the month of March, James Joyce is serving corned beef and cabbage, according to co-owner Lorcan Phelan. On Saint Patrick’s Day, expect a traditional Irish menu, including the classic Reuben which is the house corned beef, kraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye. Guests can also enjoy the Irish whiskey chicken which is seared chicken breast with whiskey mushroom cream sauce. Entertainment includes bag pipers, step dancers and traditional Irish music throughout the day. More info: 631-562-4000, jamesjoyceny.com

Buckley’s Irish Pub

386 Main St., Center Moriches

John Bearese pours a guinness at Buckley's Irish Pub in Center Moriches. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

This Irish pub has cream of potato soup, fish and chips and an Irish-style chicken curry. Sundays are time for a proper Irish breakfast that comes with eggs, toast, baked beans, tomato and sausages — bangers, black pudding and white pudding. Patrons can find their pint of Guinness at the bar. Other beers on tap include Smithwick’s Irish Ale and Harp Lager. More info: 631-909-8330, buckleyspub.com