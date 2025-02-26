2025 Long Island St. Patrick's Day parades list
Irish pride swells on Long Island all month long in March, when St. Patrick's Day parades big and small are held across both counties. Wear your best green and celebrate at these local parades:
MARCH 1
KINGS PARK
- Steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street and ends in front of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church on the corner of Old Dock Road and Church Street.
- When Noon
- More info kpstpat.com
MARCH 2
BETHPAGE
- The parade steps off in front of St. Martin’s of Tours Church on Central Avenue, heads north on Stewart Avenue to Burkhardt Avenue, and then returns on Broadway to the Showmobile.
- When 1 p.m.
- More info 516-880-5975
EAST ISLIP
- The parade will begin in front of the East Islip Public Library and travel west along Main Street passing by the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church and ending at Irish Lane.
- When 2 p.m.
- More info gcues.org/spd-parades
MINEOLA
- The Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, Inc. kicks off its St. Patrick’s parade at Court House Drive and continues along Mineola Blvd.
- When 1 p.m.
- More info irishamericansociety.org, 516-746-9392
MARCH 8
BAY SHORE-BRIGHTWATERS
- Parade steps off on the corner of Saxon Avenue and Kempster Avenue to Main Street and down to St. Patrick’s Church.
- When 2 p.m.
- More info 631-665-1707
CUTCHOGUE
- The parade will begin at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending at Cutchogue Village Green.
- When 2 p.m.
- More info cutchoguefiredept.org
NEW HYDE PARK
- Parade route begins along Jericho Turnpike eastbound from Hillside Boulevard to the fire headquarters at Terrace Boulevard.
- When 10 a.m.
- More info vnhp.org
MARCH 15
JAMESPORT
- Route kicks off at North Railroad and Washington avenues and ends at the Jamesport firehouse.
- When 1 p.m.
- More info eastendemeraldsociety.org, 516-732-3672
ST. JAMES
- Begins at Smithtown High School East on Woodlawn Avenue and proceeds to Lake Avenue then north to the LIRR Station.
- When 1 p.m.
- More info 631-360-7620
MARCH 16
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT
- Parade route runs on Montauk Highway, starting at Snedecor Avenue in Bayport and ending at Blue Point Avenue in Blue Point.
- When 11 a.m.
- More info bayportbluepoint.com
CENTER MORICHES
- Route takes place on Main Street and Lake Avenue
- When 2 p.m.
- More info 631-878-0003
FARMINGDALE
- Parade proceeds down Main Street from Northside Elementary School to the Village Green.
- When 2 p.m.
- More info farmingdalenychamber.org
MILLER PLACE-ROCKY POINT
- Parade route runs along Route 25A in Miller Place at Harrison Avenue, ending in Rocky Point at Broadway.
- When 1 p.m.
- More info thefriendsofstpatrick.com/parade
WANTAGH
- Route is Wantagh High School on Wantagh Avenue and concludes on Park Avenue near the LIRR.
- When 2 p.m.;
- More info wantaghchamber.org, 516-679-0100
MARCH 22
AMAGANSETT
- The parade proceeds down Main Street from the municipal parking lot. At the end of Main Street, it turns around and comes back up Main Street.
- When Noon
- More info amagansettchamber.org
BRENTWOOD
- Route begins at Washington Avenue and Clarke Street, goes south on Washington Avenue to Ross Park on Brentwood Road.
- When 1 p.m.
- More info 631-273-4443
HAMPTON BAYS
- Steps off at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue.
- When 11 a.m.
- More info hbstpatricksparade.com, 631-204-7276
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
- The parade kicks off from the municipal parking lot on North Sunrise Highway, makes its way along North Long Beach Road, Maple Avenue, North Park Avenue, Quealy Place and North Village Avenue before ending on Washington Street.
- When Noon
- More info rvcstpatrick.com
MARCH 23
BABYLON VILLAGE
Steps off Babylon Train Station on Colt Avenue, right on Deer Park Avenue, right onto North Carll Avenue and ends on Locust Avenue.
When 2 p.m.
More info babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.
GLEN COVE
- Kicks off at Finley Middle School, goes onto Forest Avenue, then follows Brewster Street to School Street. From there it moves onto Glen Street.
- When 1 p.m.
- More info glencoveparade.com.
PATCHOGUE
- Attend the St. Patrick's parade and May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 2-mile run. Race kicks off at 11:45 a.m. in front of Blue Point Brewery. Parade begins at 12:30 p.m. All begins at Intersection of Route 112 and East Main Street. Parade heads west along Main Street ending at West Avenue and West Main Street.
- When 12:30 p.m.
- More info patchogue.com. 631-207-1000
RONKONKOMA
- The parade will start on Hawkins Avenue at School Street, head south on Hawkins Avenue, ending at Thorne Street.
- When 2 p.m.
- More info ronkonkomaparade.org, 631-304-6303
MARCH 29
LINDENHURST
- Begins at Firemen’s Memorial Park and heads west on Hartford Street to Wellwood Avenue, ending at Lindenhurst Middle School.
- When Noon
- More info lindenhurststpatricksparade.org
MARCH 30
MONTAUK
- Route runs up Edgemere Road, then turns onto Main Street past the reviewing stand on the green and finishes at the end of Main Street by the IGA.
- When Noon
- More info montaukfriendsoferin.org, 631-335-4122