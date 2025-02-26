2025 Long Island St. Patrick's Day parades list

Irish pride swells on Long Island all month long in March, when St. Patrick's Day parades big and small are held across both counties. Wear your best green and celebrate at these local parades:

MARCH 1

KINGS PARK

Members of the NYPD Emerald Society march down Main Street during the Kings Park St. Patrick's Day parade. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street and ends in front of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church on the corner of Old Dock Road and Church Street.

When Noon

Noon More info kpstpat.com

MARCH 2

BETHPAGE

Members of the Walt Whitman High School Marching Band take to the streets during the annual Bethpage St. Patrick's Day parade. Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein

The parade steps off in front of St. Martin’s of Tours Church on Central Avenue, heads north on Stewart Avenue to Burkhardt Avenue, and then returns on Broadway to the Showmobile.

When 1 p.m.

1 p.m. More info 516-880-5975

EAST ISLIP

The parade will begin in front of the East Islip Public Library and travel west along Main Street passing by the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church and ending at Irish Lane.

When 2 p.m.

2 p.m. More info gcues.org/spd-parades

MINEOLA

The Donny Golden School dancers march in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Mineola. Credit: Jeff Bachner

The Irish American Society of Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, Inc. kicks off its St. Patrick’s parade at Court House Drive and continues along Mineola Blvd.

When 1 p.m.

1 p.m. More info irishamericansociety.org, 516-746-9392

MARCH 8

BAY SHORE-BRIGHTWATERS

The Cycling Murrays ride their unicycles at St. Patrick's Day parade in Bay Shore. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Parade steps off on the corner of Saxon Avenue and Kempster Avenue to Main Street and down to St. Patrick’s Church.

When 2 p.m.

2 p.m. More info 631-665-1707

CUTCHOGUE

The parade will begin at Cox Lane, down Route 25, ending at Cutchogue Village Green.

When 2 p.m.

2 p.m. More info cutchoguefiredept.org

NEW HYDE PARK

Parade route begins along Jericho Turnpike eastbound from Hillside Boulevard to the fire headquarters at Terrace Boulevard.

When 10 a.m.

10 a.m. More info vnhp.org

MARCH 15

JAMESPORT

Decorated cars at the Patrick's Day Parade in Jamesport. Credit: Rachel Weiss

Route kicks off at North Railroad and Washington avenues and ends at the Jamesport firehouse.

When 1 p.m.

1 p.m. More info eastendemeraldsociety.org, 516-732-3672

ST. JAMES

Begins at Smithtown High School East on Woodlawn Avenue and proceeds to Lake Avenue then north to the LIRR Station.

When 1 p.m.

1 p.m. More info 631-360-7620

MARCH 16

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT

Parade route runs on Montauk Highway, starting at Snedecor Avenue in Bayport and ending at Blue Point Avenue in Blue Point.

When 11 a.m.

11 a.m. More info bayportbluepoint.com

CENTER MORICHES

Route takes place on Main Street and Lake Avenue

When 2 p.m.

2 p.m. More info 631-878-0003

FARMINGDALE

Members of the East Farmingdale Volunteer Fire Co. Good Times Band march along Main Street at the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein

Parade proceeds down Main Street from Northside Elementary School to the Village Green.

When 2 p.m.

2 p.m. More info farmingdalenychamber.org

MILLER PLACE-ROCKY POINT

Parade route runs along Route 25A in Miller Place at Harrison Avenue, ending in Rocky Point at Broadway.

When 1 p.m.

1 p.m. More info thefriendsofstpatrick.com/parade

WANTAGH

Dancers perform at Wantagh's annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Wantagh Avenue. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Route is Wantagh High School on Wantagh Avenue and concludes on Park Avenue near the LIRR.

When 2 p.m.;

2 p.m.; More info wantaghchamber.org, 516-679-0100

MARCH 22

AMAGANSETT

The annual Am O' Gansett St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off on Main Street in Amagansett. Credit: Randee Daddona

The parade proceeds down Main Street from the municipal parking lot. At the end of Main Street, it turns around and comes back up Main Street.

When Noon

Noon More info amagansettchamber.org

BRENTWOOD

Route begins at Washington Avenue and Clarke Street, goes south on Washington Avenue to Ross Park on Brentwood Road.

When 1 p.m.

1 p.m. More info 631-273-4443

HAMPTON BAYS

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hampton Bays features pipe bands, antique cars and marchers. Credit: Randee Daddona

Steps off at the American Legion on Ponquogue Avenue.

When 11 a.m.

11 a.m. More info hbstpatricksparade.com, 631-204-7276

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

The parade kicks off from the municipal parking lot on North Sunrise Highway, makes its way along North Long Beach Road, Maple Avenue, North Park Avenue, Quealy Place and North Village Avenue before ending on Washington Street.

When Noon

Noon More info rvcstpatrick.com

MARCH 23

BABYLON VILLAGE

Steps off Babylon Train Station on Colt Avenue, right on Deer Park Avenue, right onto North Carll Avenue and ends on Locust Avenue.

When 2 p.m.

More info babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.

GLEN COVE

Participants take to the streets during the annual Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day parade. Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein

Kicks off at Finley Middle School, goes onto Forest Avenue, then follows Brewster Street to School Street. From there it moves onto Glen Street.

When 1 p.m.

1 p.m. More info glencoveparade.com.

PATCHOGUE

Kabrie Johnson, and her dad, Keegan, at the Patchogue St. Patrick's Day Parade in March 2024. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Attend the St. Patrick's parade and May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 2-mile run. Race kicks off at 11:45 a.m. in front of Blue Point Brewery. Parade begins at 12:30 p.m. All begins at Intersection of Route 112 and East Main Street. Parade heads west along Main Street ending at West Avenue and West Main Street.

When 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. More info patchogue.com. 631-207-1000

RONKONKOMA

The parade will start on Hawkins Avenue at School Street, head south on Hawkins Avenue, ending at Thorne Street.

When 2 p.m.

2 p.m. More info ronkonkomaparade.org, 631-304-6303

MARCH 29

LINDENHURST

The Suffolk County Emerald Society pipe band at the Lindenhurst St. Patrick's Day parade. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Begins at Firemen’s Memorial Park and heads west on Hartford Street to Wellwood Avenue, ending at Lindenhurst Middle School.

When Noon

Noon More info lindenhurststpatricksparade.org

MARCH 30

MONTAUK

Route runs up Edgemere Road, then turns onto Main Street past the reviewing stand on the green and finishes at the end of Main Street by the IGA.

When Noon

Noon More info montaukfriendsoferin.org, 631-335-4122