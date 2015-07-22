Italian restaurant La Spada closes in Huntington Station

La Spada has fallen on its sword.

The Italian restaurant on Route 110 opposite Walt Whitman Shops has closed. The traditional spot earned a two-star rating in Newsday in 2007.

Better dishes at the establishment, which had been a destination for business lunches as well as family dinners, included eggplant Parmigiana, grilled calamari, bucatini all'Amatriciana, swordfish Livornese, and rack of lamb.

La Spada was at 315 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station.

It is expected to be succeeded by Emilio’s Fine Italian Restaurant. Details to come.