Kerber's Farm to open NYC outpost in West Village

Kerber’s Farm, a bucolic working farm in Huntington with a history dating back to 1941, is opening an outpost in Manhattan’s West Village on Feb. 1. The city location, Kerber’s second, will be at 264 Bleecker Street.

The new spot will serve the decadent pies, scones, muffins, and baked goods that Long Islanders — and Oprah! — have come to love. (Three of Kerber’s pies, including the eponymous Kerberry ($39), made from strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, orange zest, clove and a crumb topping, were named one of ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ in 2017.) Kerber’s is also known for its take on New York’s iconic breakfast sandwich: the bacon, egg and cheese, served on an oversized buttermilk cheddar biscuit. In the summer, the shop will sell fresh flowers and honey from the farm's beehives.

The 1,200-square-foot Bleecker location is in good company, residing on one of Manhattan’s most beloved food streets, rubbing shoulders with Rocco’s, John’s Pizza, Faicco’s, Ottomanelli’s, Murray’s Cheese Shop and other old school mainstays of downtown food culture. This excites Nick Voulgaris, the current owner, who purchased Kerber's in 2013 after hearing that the property, a mainstay of his childhood, was in disrepair and would become condominiums. Over the last nine years, he has restored the vegetable gardens, nurtured beehives and raised 250 hens on a cruelty-free farm that also houses pigs, sheep, goats and Cayuga ducks. Kerber's also opened a farm school, added cooking classes and hosts kids’ birthday parties.

Voulgaris, who lives in Manhattan’s West Village, explained the seed for a city outpost had been “planted over the years.” Friends were always asking him to bring pies back from the farm and he “became something of a ferry service," transporting his baked goods through bridges and tunnels. But it was collaborations with brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Williams-Sonoma that made him realize that there might be something bigger in store.

Besides the company he joins on Bleecker, Voulgaris is most excited to walk around the corner for work instead of commuting to Huntington.

Kerber’s Huntington, 309 West Pulaski Rd., 631-423-4400; 0 pen 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Kerber’s NYC, 264 Bleecker St.; kerbersfarm.com