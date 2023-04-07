Lezzet Mediterranean Grill opens in Smithtown

Abi Ismail’s father emigrated 30 years ago from Giresun, a Turkish city on the Black Sea, and instilled in his family an appreciation for Turkish cuisine. Ismail has lived on Long Island for decades, but once a month he treks to New Jersey to eat the Turkish specialties lahmacun and pide.

Or, he used to. Last month he and his family opened Lezzet Mediterranean Grill, a Turkish restaurant in Smithtown that specializes in these two iconic Mediterranean flatbreads.

For the uninitiated, both lahmacun and pide can be compared to pizza: Round lahmacun, about a foot in diameter, is thin-crusted and topped sparingly with minced, seasoned lamb. You can garnish it with the accompanying sliced onions before rolling or folding it up. Pide is shaped like a long, narrow boat and its thicker crust is stuffed with various combinations of meats, cheeses and vegetables: Think of it as an open-faced Turkish calzone.

Lezzet’s menu features one fine lahmacun ($6) and 11 family-sized pides whose stuffings range from ground lamb and beef, to pastirma (Turkish pastrami) and sucuk (spicy sausage) to mozzarella, feta, spinach and potatoes ($18 to $25).

Lezzet also offers a concise lineup of grilled dishes: Beef-lamb and chicken doner kebabs (gyro) as well as skewers bearing chicken, Adana kebab (spiced ground lamb) and kofte (meatballs). There are also a handful of hot and cold starters and salads, desserts and imported Turkish juices and sodas.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Everything is made here from scratch,” Ismail said.

The little shop takes over a former Chinese takeout spot in the Terry Road Shopping Center. Ismail said he’s been overwhelmed with the community’s response so far.

Lezzet Mediterranean Grill is at 341 Terry Rd., Smithtown, 631-406-7030.