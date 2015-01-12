LI's top traditional diners

At times, it may seem that there's but one diner on Long Island -- one that was somehow cloned and distributed throughout Nassau and Suffolk. How else to explain all the glitzy exteriors, 10-page menus and glass showcases of decadent desserts?

But there are some that break with the stereotype, in both architecture and food.

From a vintage railroad car to a streamlined new double decker, we give you these diners with style, taste, individuality and, in some cases, history, all selected by restaurant critic Joan Reminick.

