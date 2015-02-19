Little Caesars to debut bacon-wrapped pizza

Bacon. Pizza.



No, not just bacon on pizza. Bacon around pizza.



Little Caesars revealed on Twitter Wednesday that – for a limited time only – the chain would offer a “DEEP! DEEP! Dish pizza” whose crust would be wrapped in bacon.



(Of course, bacon will still be sprinkled on the pizza.)



Available Monday nationwide, people are predictably freaking out online – some eagerly in anticipation, others deriding another calorie-laden concoction.



“I don’t think you understand the level of excitement I have for this @littlecaesars” tweeted @King5TracyT.



"My heart hurts looking at this!" exclaimed Monica Castro (@KAKEmonica) on Twitter.



Speaking of calories, USA Today reported that a single slice has 450, with 23 grams of fat and 830 milligrams of sodium – compared with a slice of their Hot-N-Ready pepperoni, which has 280 calories, 11 grams of fat and 560 milligrams of sodium.



With three and a half feet of bacon wrapped around the rectangular pie, the food poses some challenges. For one thing, it may not travel well. And at $12 a pie – compared to the Hot-N-Ready Classic at $5 – it’s more than the typical Little Caesars customer spends on pizza.



But bacon has been its own food trend. Research firm Information Resources told USA Today that domestic bacon sales have been rising for the past five years, recently hitting $4 billion in sales. So be on the lookout for more bacon-themed products – that may or may not be appetizing.