Long Island brunch: New spots to try

Love it or hate it, brunch is a thing — and the list of Long Island restaurants serving the midday meal is growing. The options seem to be getting more and more playful (ahem, Hilltop Kitchen's jelly doughnut French toast and potato latke eggs Benedict).

Over the past six months, several new spots have opened their doors for Friday night dinner reservations only to quickly add Sunday (and sometimes Saturday) brunch. Are you a mimosa or Bloody Mary-type? French toast or salad? Pasta or poached eggs? Find out at the following new spots now serving brunch.

Stellina, Oyster Bay: Fancy brunch

76 South St., Oyster Bay

Reservations are now as essential for brunch as they are for dinner. The cozy, bright room can be appreciated more in the late Sunday morning light — the turquoise chairs, the brass chandeliers, the meticulous tiling outside the kitchen wall. From breakfast pizza to baked eggs, both ricotta and buttermilk pancakes, plus simple, perfect pastas like cacio e pepe and pomodoro, Stellina serves an indulgent brunch to kick off any given Sunday. Other standouts: killer waffles and Milanese; delicate, delicious zucchini flowers stuffed with ricotta. More info: 516-757-4989, stellinany.com

Cacio e pepe, Eggs in Purgatory, breakfast pizza and fior di zucchini con mozzarella are part of the brunch menu at Stellina in Oyster Bay. Credit: Linda Rosier

Oceanside Brunch Club, Oceanside: Bargain brunch

3468 Lawson Blvd., Oceanside

Open daily at 8 a.m., this all-day brunch spot is casual and spacious with a massive menu of breakfast and lunch staples. Options start at egg sandwiches (from $3.99) and continue from burritos to acai bowls ($10), French toast and salads (from $8) as well as buckets of marinated and fried chicken ($20.99). Brothers (and chefs) Juan and Luis Salazar get into a busy flow on weekends when the Club advertises an all-you-can-eat breakfast special of pancakes, French toast, waffles, eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, toast, and home fries for $14.99. Kids pay $9.95 and unlimited coffee is an additional $5. More info: 516-208-7616

Chops Steakhouse, Patchogue: Prix-fixe steakhouse brunch

38 West Main St., Patchogue

Lift a mimosa from the serve-yourself cocktail wall at this speakeasy-style spot that offers a $65.99 four-course brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Traditional breakfast comes first with a tray of waffles, decadent French toast bites, bacon, eggs and hash browns. Then it's seafood with crabcakes Benedict and creamy oysters Rockefeller, followed by baby lamb chops, a perfect NY strip, Cheddar kielbasa and mini-grilled cheese sandwiches. The overflowing chocolate dessert plate allows time for you to cancel whatever you had planned for the rest of the afternoon. The whole experience is dramatic, tasty, and a lot of fun. Cocktail choices include a delicate espresso martini, an elaborate, slider-topped Bloody Mary and a brown butter old fashioned. More info: 844-382-4677, chopspatchogue.com

The first course of the Red Carpet Brunch at Chops Steakhouse in Patchogue includes eggs, hash browns, french toast bites, a corn muffin, bacon and sausage. Credit: Linda Rosier

Tulum Tacos & Tequila, Mineola: Mexican brunch

230 East Jericho Tpke., Mineola

One of the best parts of a Mexican beach getaway is having tacos on the beach in the morning — the vacation version of the bacon, egg and cheese. While Garden City doesn’t exactly scream “Mexican beach destination,” Tulum can mimic some of those flavors. Breakfast tacos run savory to sweet with chicken and waffles tacos joining egg and cheese tacos, as well as banana tacos filled with bananas and chocolate. There are egg wraps, chilaquiles and breakfast nachos (tortillas piled high with scrambled eggs, cheese, beans and pico de gallo). Save room for pear mimosas and churros, which are filled dulce de leche crème and served alongside chocolate and caramel sauces for dipping. More info: 516-246-9499, tulumta.co

Nappi’s Nook, Nesconset: All day brunch

204 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset

This new restaurant has a massive menu that covers both “Early Risers” and those who “Slept In.” The frothy iced coffee drinks are a good way to pass the time waiting for a table (Nappi’s usually has a short wait), but the time is well spent. Breakfast lovers will find that anything goes in terms of eggs, from those served on tater tots ($16), poached, in an omelet or plant-based scrambles (($17). Other a.m. favorites include pancakes, waffles ($13.99) and croissant sandwiches. The Slept In side of the menu covers salads, mac ‘n cheese ($13), sandwiches from classic tuna and burgers to a brisket grilled cheese, and veggie-minded flatbreads ($15). There are even meatless nuggets for the kids. More info: 631-406-7610, nappisnook.menufy.com

Apple pie pancakes at Nappi's Nook in Nesconset. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Maidstone 1845: Classic brunch

8025 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury

Brunch takes places on Saturday and Sunday mornings in a classy, modern space in the corner of Woodbury Town Plaza. A light, soundtrack alternates with classic rock like the Allmans and Rolling Stones as sunlight streams in from the skylights. Start with a cup of rich coffee followed by nice-sized portions of brunch staples like French toast on fluffy Texas toast ($16), ricotta pancakes ($16), a croque madame topped with runny egg ($18), shrimp and grits ($21), or steak and eggs ($26). Come noon, a musician playing smooth percussion enhances the atmosphere. More info: 516-980-1845, themaidstone1845.com

Bijou, Melville: Party brunch

400 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

It may take a long time to receive your food, but man you’ll have fun waiting at this St Barth’s-by-way-of-Long Island clubby brunch. The DJ plays '90s rap cut with '70s disco while (mostly) middle-aged locals twirl to the beat. Celebratory balloons, loaded Bloody Marys and firecracker-topped Champagne bottles pass through the dining room en route to tables celebrating birthdays and bridal sash-wearing patrons. From sushi to a loaded lobster Benedict ($32) to chopped salads, sandwiches and cannoli-stuffed challah French toast ($22) the wide-ranging menu includes shellfish towers and (lots) of bubbly. More info: 631-755-5777, bijou110.com

The brunch at Bijou in Melville features an over-the-top Bloody Mary. Credit: Linda Rosier

Arlo, Northport: Designer brunch

1036 Fort Salonga Road, Northport

The Art Deco supper club built into a hill atop Northport might be the most stylish restaurant of the moment. At brunch, the light-soaked beauty is highlighted by the retro-'20s tiling, herringbone wood flooring and pink floral accents. Hearkening back to the formality of dining through the decades, roaming carts deliver classic dishes like eggs in purgatory ($17) — with spicy tomato sauce — or Benedict, lobster avocado toast ($29), potato waffles and salmon. Butcher board offerings include filet, porterhouse and rib-eye steaks (from $55); pastas include duck confit gnocchi ($30). Fish and chops along with brunch sides (mac ‘n cheese, bacon, fruit platters) round out the menu. Sneak upstairs for gorgeous views of the surrounding property, as well as the chic jazz bar that will make you want to come back on a free evening for some piano music. More info: 631-491-2756, arlokitchenandbar.com