Revival by Toast to open in Port Jefferson

When popular Port Jefferson breakfast spot Toast Coffeehouse moved out of its original home of 20 years in August, it was too hard to keep the restaurant’s ‘Toast at Night’ series — wine and cheese nights — going. Now comes Revival by Toast, a new restaurant in the original location that will serve dinner nightly, offering two tasting menus, a la carte small plates and yes, cheese and chocolate fondue.

Relying heavily on East End suppliers including 30 farms, butchers, fishermen and a mushroom forager, the spot aims to highlight interesting ingredients such as pumpkin swordfish ($15), orange in color because they are unable to digest shellfish. Other small plates include Montauk tilefish and chips ($14); a scallop satay flavored with black vinegar, beets, endive and hazelnut ($22); and duck saucisson sec, air-dried duck salami accompanied by Castelvetrano olives ($12).

The meant-to-be-shared chocolate fondue ($38) pairs with homemade marshmallows and a Rice Krispie treat made from quinoa and amaranth.

Two tasting menus are available, with options available for vegetarian and vegan diners. The "Short Story" is comprised of six to eight small plates, while the "Long Story" includes eight to 10. Wine pairing suggestions will be offered and made up of “hidden gems” that aren’t sold widely in retail stores. While there will be extensive by the glass selections, bottles will range from $45 — $300.

According to owner Terry Scarlatos, Revival By Toast aims to “revive the dining scene on Long Island,” which he admits is no small undertaking. He is partnering with chef Scott Andriani who, after working around Europe and Manhattan, has come back to Long Island.

Scarlatos explains that it was a difficult decision to move the established Toast brand away from the original community. “I wanted to do something special in this location that had provided so much for us, and like the name Revival, bring back something people loved, while also providing something unique and different.”

While reservations are encouraged, Scarlatos promises that he will hold a few tables open for walk-ins.

After its soft opening this weekend, Revival by Toast will be open nightly for dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.

Revival by Toast, 242 East Main Street, Port Jefferson; 631-480-8700, www.toastcoffeehouse.com