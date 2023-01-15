Long Island restaurants with outdoor igloos

They're not made from snow, nor ice, but igloos are making for a fun winter's night experience on Long Island.

Restaurants have pitched these domed structures made from heavy clear plastic in their outdoor spaces, complete with comfortable furniture, warm blankets and a heat source that keeps the space toasty as patrons nurse winter cocktails or light bites.

Here's where to have a unique private dining experience this winter:

Betterman Distilling

161 River Ave., Patchogue

Gamer cave, jungle adventure, winter wonderland, basement hang or ladies’ night — what’s your style? Betterman offers five themed (and heated) igloos set up on its patio, all of which come equipped with board games, a Bluetooth speaker, comfy seating split between chairs, couches and bean bags and a cocktail specific to each igloo. Small plates are available to nosh on, too. Fitting up to eight people comfortably, igloos have an $50 rental fee for a three-hour slot; book in advance. More info: 631-708-7405, thebettermandistillingco.com

Smuggler Jack’s

157 Forest Ave., Massapequa

Igloo season at Smuggler Jack's features sheltered, private dining with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal. Igloos seat six to eight people and can be reserved for two-hour windows beginning at noon daily. A $25 fee applies all-day Sundays and after 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; $50 Fridays-Saturdays. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com

Mirabelle Tavern

150 Main St., Stony Brook

Mirabelle's lone outdoor igloo this year is available for dining Wednesday through Sunday. It features cushioned wooden chairs, a coffee table, oversized pillows, shag décor and plenty of lighting. The restaurant's full menu is available and the igloo is sanitized after every reservation. Igloo seat six people. $150 for two hours ($200 on holidays). Includes a bottle of Prosecco with a food purchase. More info: 631-751-0555, lessings.com

The "Guy Gloo" at Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook. Credit: Randee Daddona

ITA Kitchen

45 W. Main St., Bay Shore

This Italian restaurant has turned its side and back patios into outdoor dining wonderlands featuring five greenhouses — two small and three large--plus a dining tent. The same dining experience guests would get inside is brought outside, with some of the greenhouses surrounding the restaurant’s faux willow tree. The greenhouses are heated, and feature plenty of light. Order from the restaurant's full food and drink menu or opt for preset "greenhouse pack. Reservations are for two-hour slots. Small houses fit up to six people and large up to 12. Minimum spend of $200 Friday through Sunday. More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com

The Oar

264 West Ave., Patchogue

Located along the Patchogue River, the deck space here is wrapped in open skies and water views — it’s sun-soaked in the day, and under dark, starry skies at night. The six heated igloos — each featuring electric fireplaces and a cozy lounge setting — make these views much easier to enjoy when the notorious winter winds blow through. Each is sanitized between uses. A special seasonal menu is offered; guests are asked to bring their own blankets. Igloos seat two to six people and cost $75 for two hours Tuesday through Thursday; $150 for Friday through Sunday. The rental fee includes the first round of drinks. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com

Coach Meeting House

160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay

The winter igloo village is back at the cozy tavern along a quiet, residential street. There’s a courtyard dressed in holiday lights with heated igloos, each with its own fire pit, allowing guests the option to lounge inside or out. Each igloo has a couch, chairs and Roku-equipped TV for further entertainment. Once in an igloo, guests can use a scannable QR code menu to allow for contactless ordering via their phones, and the custom menu includes several of the spot’s popular dishes. Spiked slushies and hot drinks are available too. A two-hour $40 bottomless brunch is offered on weekends, now with a DJ, which includes self-serve mimosas and bellinis. Igloos seat six to 10 people. with reservations for a minimum of two hours and a minimum $200 spend. More info: 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com

Sit by the fire pit or hang in a heated igloo at Coach Meeting House in Oyster Bay. Credit: Howard Simmons

Harbor Mist

105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor

Continental favorites can be had in one of three igloos at this waterside eatery overlooking the Cold Spring Harbor. Set up along a stretch of woods in the restaurant’s parking lot, each comes with a table and chairs, plus lighting and heat. It shares the lot with tented seating and traditional al fresco dining, too. The restaurant caps each reservation at 90 minutes or two hours. Igloos seat up to eight guests with a $200 minimum spend. Book a reservation on opentable.com. More info: 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurantli.com

Brew Cheese

40 Woodbine Ave., Northport

Just a short walk around the corner from Brew Cheese in an alley way near Sand City Brewing Co., the eatery has four yurts. Customers check in at the restaurant where they are expected to leave a credit card, and then are walked by staff to the yurts. A wooden picnic table with faux fur-lined seats sits on an area rug inside the circular tent, which also features greenery, lighting and a portable radiator. Customers order by calling the restaurant. Once the order is ready, a server brings it over. Reservations — 1 hour and 15 minutes each — are encouraged; no fees; seats up to six comfortably. More info: 631-239-1927, brew-cheese.com