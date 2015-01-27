Long Island restaurants that are open now, some offering snow-day deals

If you manage to dig yourself out, there are Long Island restaurants ready to serve. And some are offering snow-day deals.

Keep checking back as we'll expand this list throughout the day.

COMMACK

Italian bistro Emilio's is open.

2201 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-6267, emilios-restaurant.com

DEER PARK

Ludlow Bistro is open for dinner.

1945 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, 631-667-9595, ludlowbistro.com

EAST MEADOW

Warm up with kebabs and more at Sufiya’s Mediterranean Grill.

2320 Hempstead Tpke., 516-644-2200

GARDEN CITY

Dig into some red meat when Ruth's Chris Steak House opens at 4 p.m.

600 Old Country Rd., 516-222-0220, ruthschris.com

GARDEN CITY PARK

Otaki Sushi is open for dinner.

2136 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-739-8868, otakisushi.com



Uncle Bacala’s opened at noon and will serve all afternoon and through dinner. Pay cash and get 50 percent off all food.

2370 Jericho Tpke., 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com



GREAT NECK

Steak and seafood spot Burton & Doyle will open for dinner.

661 Northern Blvd., 516-487-9200

JERICHO

Fanatico will open to serve regular and Sicilian pies at 2 p.m.

336 N. Broadway, 516-932-5080, fanatico-restaurant.com

HUNTINGTON

Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse is open for dinner and is offering a 3-course, $18.95 fixed price menu, in honor of Huntington’s 18 inches of snow.

65 Wall St., Huntington, 631-385-9255, blackandbluehuntington.com

Dave’s Goldmine Mexican Grill will be open regular hours, 11 a.m to 10 p.m.

233b Broadway, 631-262-1775, davesgoldminemexicangrill.com

Tutto Pazzo in Huntington will open at 5 p.m. and offer 50 percent off the dinner menu (food only). At the bar, there will be a free buffet.

84 New York Ave., 631-271-2253, tuttopazzo.com

MASSAPEQUA PARK

Barbecue is on the menu at Smokin’ Al’s Famous BBQ Joint, which opens for dinner at 4 p.m.

4847 Merrick Rd., 516-779-4900, smokinals.com

MERRICK

George Martin’s Grillfire is open for dinner.

33 W. Sunrise Hwy. Merrick, 516-379-2222, georgemartinsgrillfire.com

Japanese restaurant Koban is open for dining in, takeout and delivery.

2016 Merrick Rd., 516-223-9200, kobansushi.com

MILLER PLACE

Top-rated Italian restaurant Orto is open for dinner.

90 N. Country Rd., 631-473-0014, restaurantorto.com

PATCHOGUE

The Oar Seafood Grille is open and it’s happy hour all day, all evening, with half-priced appetizers.

264 West Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-8266, theoar.com

PORT WASHINGTON

Family-friendly Italian eatery DiMaggio’s is open for lunch, dinner and in between.

706 Port Washington Blvd., 516-944-6363, dimaggios.net

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

George Martin the Original will open at 5 p.m.

65 N. Park Ave., 516-678-7272, georgemartintheoriginal.com



George Martin's Grillfire will open at 4 p.m.

13 N. Park Ave., 516-678-1290, georgemartinsgrillfire.com

GM Burger Bar will be open at 4 p.m. for dinner.

209 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-208-6100, gmburgerbar.com

STONY BROOK

Four-star New American-French restaurant Mirabelle will open for dinner.

150 Main St., 631-751-0555, lessings.com

SYOSSET

George Martin’s Grillfire is open for dinner

33 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-364-2144, georgemartinsgrillfire.com

WESTBURY

Modern American spot City Cellar will open for dinner at 4 p.m.

1080 Corporate Dr., 516-693-5400, citycellarny.com

Corrections: An earlier version said that View in Oakdale, George Martin's Strip Steak in Great River and Kitchen A Bistro in St. James would be open for dinner. They will not be.