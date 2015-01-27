Long Island restaurants that are open now, some offering snow-day deals
If you manage to dig yourself out, there are Long Island restaurants ready to serve. And some are offering snow-day deals.
Keep checking back as we'll expand this list throughout the day.
COMMACK
Italian bistro Emilio's is open.
2201 Jericho Tpke., 631-462-6267, emilios-restaurant.com
DEER PARK
Ludlow Bistro is open for dinner.
1945 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park, 631-667-9595, ludlowbistro.com
EAST MEADOW
Warm up with kebabs and more at Sufiya’s Mediterranean Grill.
2320 Hempstead Tpke., 516-644-2200
GARDEN CITY
Dig into some red meat when Ruth's Chris Steak House opens at 4 p.m.
600 Old Country Rd., 516-222-0220, ruthschris.com
GARDEN CITY PARK
Otaki Sushi is open for dinner.
2136 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, 516-739-8868, otakisushi.com
Uncle Bacala’s opened at noon and will serve all afternoon and through dinner. Pay cash and get 50 percent off all food.
2370 Jericho Tpke., 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com
GREAT NECK
Steak and seafood spot Burton & Doyle will open for dinner.
661 Northern Blvd., 516-487-9200
JERICHO
Fanatico will open to serve regular and Sicilian pies at 2 p.m.
336 N. Broadway, 516-932-5080, fanatico-restaurant.com
HUNTINGTON
Black & Blue Seafood Chophouse is open for dinner and is offering a 3-course, $18.95 fixed price menu, in honor of Huntington’s 18 inches of snow.
65 Wall St., Huntington, 631-385-9255, blackandbluehuntington.com
Dave’s Goldmine Mexican Grill will be open regular hours, 11 a.m to 10 p.m.
233b Broadway, 631-262-1775, davesgoldminemexicangrill.com
Tutto Pazzo in Huntington will open at 5 p.m. and offer 50 percent off the dinner menu (food only). At the bar, there will be a free buffet.
84 New York Ave., 631-271-2253, tuttopazzo.com
MASSAPEQUA PARK
Barbecue is on the menu at Smokin’ Al’s Famous BBQ Joint, which opens for dinner at 4 p.m.
4847 Merrick Rd., 516-779-4900, smokinals.com
MERRICK
George Martin’s Grillfire is open for dinner.
33 W. Sunrise Hwy. Merrick, 516-379-2222, georgemartinsgrillfire.com
Japanese restaurant Koban is open for dining in, takeout and delivery.
2016 Merrick Rd., 516-223-9200, kobansushi.com
MILLER PLACE
Top-rated Italian restaurant Orto is open for dinner.
90 N. Country Rd., 631-473-0014, restaurantorto.com
PATCHOGUE
The Oar Seafood Grille is open and it’s happy hour all day, all evening, with half-priced appetizers.
264 West Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-8266, theoar.com
PORT WASHINGTON
Family-friendly Italian eatery DiMaggio’s is open for lunch, dinner and in between.
706 Port Washington Blvd., 516-944-6363, dimaggios.net
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
George Martin the Original will open at 5 p.m.
65 N. Park Ave., 516-678-7272, georgemartintheoriginal.com
George Martin's Grillfire will open at 4 p.m.
13 N. Park Ave., 516-678-1290, georgemartinsgrillfire.com
GM Burger Bar will be open at 4 p.m. for dinner.
209 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-208-6100, gmburgerbar.com
STONY BROOK
Four-star New American-French restaurant Mirabelle will open for dinner.
150 Main St., 631-751-0555, lessings.com
SYOSSET
George Martin’s Grillfire is open for dinner
33 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, 516-364-2144, georgemartinsgrillfire.com
WESTBURY
Modern American spot City Cellar will open for dinner at 4 p.m.
1080 Corporate Dr., 516-693-5400, citycellarny.com
Corrections: An earlier version said that View in Oakdale, George Martin's Strip Steak in Great River and Kitchen A Bistro in St. James would be open for dinner. They will not be.