Winter Restaurant Week returns with fresh offerings

The winter edition of Long Island Restaurant Week, which runs Jan. 26 through Feb. 2, is nearly upon us. So far, more than 150 eateries in Nassau and Suffolk counties are participating with a choice of fixed-price options: Restaurants may offer a $24 two-course lunch and / or a three-course dinner for $29, $39 or $46. These menus are in effect whenever the restaurant is open, with the exception of Saturday, Feb. 1, when the deal only needs to be offered until 7 p.m.

New restaurants in this installment of Restaurant Week include The Halston American Kitchen & Bar (Melville), Lau Vietnamese Pho (Bethpage, St. James), Mangia e Bevi (Massapequa Park), Varney’s (Brookhaven), LDV at The Maidstone (East Hampton), Lily’s (Babylon), Oakdale Brew House, Joey's Bold Flavors in Oceanside, Pete's Taverna in Riverhead, Zuzu in Farmingdale, and Garvies Point Brewery and Restaurant in Glen Cove.

At Lau, hot, hearty pho and other Vietnamese specials like banh mi and pork, chicken or tofu buns will warm freezing bodies with a $24 lunch menu. For their $39 dinner menu, choose between grilled squid, caramelized pork ribs, summer rolls, and tiger shrimp to start, continue with beer clams, sizzling basil steak, or grilled red snapper as an entrée option. Desserts include pistachio cake, coconut pudding, and chocolate lava cake.

Brookhaven’s Varney’s is offering a $24 lunch featuring French onion soup and chili, baked clams, shrimp cocktail, mussels, and cheese steak empanadas for a first course, followed by handhelds including a burger, chicken parm hero, and a lobster roll with fries (+ $16). Their $46 dinner menu highlights the same soups and starters, but enhanced evening options include grilled salmon over salad, chicken Marsala or Parm over linguine, and broiled cod over rice. Choose from carrot cake, cheesecake, and an Oreo mousse cake for dessert.

In Glen Cove, Garvies Point Brewery is featuring a $39 dinner special. Start with wings, French onion soup or a kale and beet salad, followed by comfort food options like chicken pot pie, pork schnitzel with warm German potato salad, wild mushroom ravioli, or salmon prepared in an orange ginger glaze. A brownie skillet begs tasting for dessert.

To see a list of participating restaurants, many with corresponding menus, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com.