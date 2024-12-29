Lucharitos opens at Ronkonkoma's Station Yards

Pass the guac and the tacos — Lucharitos has opened in Ronkonkoma’s Station Yards.

Owner Marc LaMaina’s latest location of the Tex-Mex chainlet is situated within the new mixed-use development in Ronkonkoma — which has locations in Greenport, Mattituck, Center Moriches, and Melville — was a fiesta on Dec. 20.

"We’re just happy to be here," LaMaina said at the Dec. 20 grand opening, which was a fiesta. This location joins other Lucharitos in Greenport, Mattituck, Center Moriches and Melville.

LaMaina is one of two Long Island restaurateurs who slashed menu prices by 20% earlier this year to help patrons struggling with spiking food costs. He said the price changes are in effect at all locations, old and new, and doesn’t compromise portion size, either.

"We’re not making as much money per sale, but we’re making more sales because people appreciate that," LaMaina said.

The menu includes a vegetarian burrito bowl ($14) with rice, lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled red cabbage and shredded cheese. Tacos include varieties such as fried chicken ($6), al pastor taco ($5.50) and mahi mahi ($6).

The restaurant is within a freestanding building that offers 1,500 square feet of space with 22 seats for diners inside and 44 outside. The whole front window opens up to the development’s courtyard.

Lucharitos at Station Yards in Ronkonkoma. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

Inside, the brand's colorful aesthetic continues with a Santa Fe, New Mexico-inspired green, red and blue detailing across the walls and terra cotta floor tiles. There are fun portraits of characters such as Maria from "The Sound of Music" wearing a lucha libre mask; Deadpool near a taco truck.

"I love Santa Fe," LaMaina said. "You feel like you’re on vacation and that’s the goal."

LaMaina said he expects to soon open the first Nassau location of Lucharitos in a 4,000-square-foot space in Mineola, which will be his largest restaurant yet.

Lucharitos, 7 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma, 631-309-4999, lucharitos.com. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.