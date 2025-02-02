Made in Colombia opens in Hicksville

If you’ve never walked the streets of Colombia and tried its street food, Hicksville’s newest eatery, Made in Colombia, has got you covered.

Co-owners (and siblings) David and Josue Lenis highlight their Colombian heritage from the food to the decor at the new eatery, which is a sister restaurant to Levittown and Franklin Square’s Sabor a Colombia. Made in Colombia opened Jan. 9.

The street food-forward menu is a collaboration between Mexican chef Alberto Alvarado and Colombian chef David Ibañez. Arepa rellena, stuffed griddle corn cakes, come in several versions, including a beef burger ($16) with bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, chips and secret sauces. Loaded fries, also known as "salchipapas," can be topped with sausage, chicken, corn, cheese, egg and guacamole ($14).

A standout to try is chuzos desgranados, shredded meat loaded with corn, cheese, egg, potato chips and secret sauces ($14-$15). The menu also includes hot dogs and burgers such as the Paisa (named after those who live in the mountainous Paisa region of the country), with beef, pork rinds, sausage, bacon, fried egg and cheese, avocado and potato chips ($18).

"We know that there’s not a lot of Colombian fast food in the area or just on Long Island," David Lenis said. "We wanted to let Long Islanders taste how Colombians do their hot dogs, their burgers, their empanadas."

The exterior and interior decor showcases Colombian culture, right down to an eye-catching "cholado" (a Colombian shaved ice dessert) man work of art made by Colombian artist Luis Fernando Lozano Marquez.

The Hicksville location was formerly home to I am Nacho Mama which closed in 2024 as the family relocated to Georgia.

Made in Colombia, 7 W Village Green, Hicksville, 516-934-0090,; Open from Sunday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.