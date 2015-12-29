Things to DoFeedMe

Mexican restaurant Tocolo Cantina hosting live music series in Garden City

Tocolo Cantina will host live music on Thursdays, presented by SX Liquors. Credit: Barbara Alper

By Peter M. Gianottipeter.gianotti@newsday.com

Tocolo Cantina, the Garden City restaurant known for its Mexican fare with a California accent, launches a live “Thursday Night Music Club” on Jan. 7.

The events, presented by SX Liquors, are slated for Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. The performers include Gail Storm on Jan. 7; Phil Smith, Jan. 14; Jesse Andrews, Jan. 21; and Ryan Dooby, Jan. 28.

There will be tastings of SX brand liquors at the sessions.

Tocolo Cantina has undergone a change in chefs and has streamlined its menu since earning a two-and-one-half-star rating in February. Currently, the Thursday night special is pork carnitas for two, with Serrano-tomato salsa, avocado relish, black beans, and house-made tortillas, for $39.

Tocolo Cantina is situated in The Gallery at Westbury Plaza shopping center, 920 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-222-0060 tocolocantina.com

