Mister Softee opening brick and mortar shop in East Islip

A Mister Softee sign has gone up in East Islip in the former Pam's Ice Cream Shoppe. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

Long Islanders will soon no longer need to listen for the familiar jingle of a Mister Softee truck rolling down the street to get some of its signature soft serve ice cream: a Mister Softee sign has gone up in East Islip in the former Pam’s Ice Cream Shoppe.

Owner Pamela Earnst-Annunziato, an East Islip native, put down her ice cream scoop for the last time Jan. 15, retiring after more than 40 years at 195 Carleton Ave. Serving ice cream to the community has long been a family affair for Earnst-Annunziato, whose parents opened a Carvel franchise in the same location in 1970. Earnst-Annunziato and her brother took over in 1985. The business was sold in January, she said, and its apparent destiny to become Long Island's first brick-and-mortar Mister Softee shop is fine by her, although she already misses her customers.

Mister Softee's corporate office, which is headquartered in Runnemede, New Jersey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Melissa Azofeifa is a restaurants reporter with Newsday's FeedMe team. Having grown up on Long Island, she loves talking about food and its impact on culture. A graduate of Stony Brook University, she joined Newsday in the fall of 2024.

