Mochi ice cream on LI: Where to try the Japanese dessert
Mochi ice cream, a confection born in Japan, has become hugely popular here over the past decade. Part of its allure lies in the texture of its sticky rice exterior — which is smooth, plush and pleasantly spongy. Underneath, you'll find ice cream in flavors such as green tea, red bean and vanilla.
If you're a mochi fanatic, here are four Asian restaurants where you can get your fix.
This high-quality spot for sushi and Asian dishes offers mochi in two flavors, green tea and vanilla ($5 for two pieces).
2063 Merrick Rd., Merrick, 516-378-9888, sushikoli.com
You'll find mochi in strawberry, vanilla and green tea at this hospitable little strip mall place, where sushi rules ($3.95 for 2 pieces).
207 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, 516-609-2828, hazukijapanese.com
At this friendly sushi restaurant in an oddly shaped freestanding house, the mochi may be ordered in green tea, red bean and vanilla flavors ($4 for 2 pieces).
252 Broadway, Greenlawn, 631-262-8800, akebonofusionsushi.com
This Japanese restaurant in a Plainview strip mall, is an overall a smart choice for a sushi dinner. Better yet is the green tea mochi featuring ice cream enrobed in glutinous sticky rice. It's what you want after your chirashi or tempura — something simple, refreshing and just plain good.
1163 Old Country Rd., Plainview, 516-433-5333, heikesushi.com