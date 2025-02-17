Sag Harbor's Modern General Dreamy Coffee Co. closes after 35 years

After 35 years in Sag Harbor, Modern General Dreamy Coffee Co. has closed its brick-and-mortar shop along the village's bustling Main Street. Owner Lynda Sylvester said the company will continue selling its beans through its website as well as wholesale distribution and partnerships with local markets.

"We closed the store because I just want to do more coffee and have other adventures," Sylvester said, referencing the 5,000-square-foot store that opened on Memorial Day in 1989. Operations are shifting to an East Hampton warehouse that new chief operating officer Ian Montgomery said will become the company's hub as they pursue ambitions to "crank inroads across the country" by growing in markets such as Los Angeles and Aspen, Colorado, to start.

Coffee beans are sold in 12-ounce bags (house blend, hazelnut, coconut, Colombian and French Roast) for $19.50. Also popular: 32-ounce cold brew concentrate. Dreamy also partnered with Greenport’s Matchbook Distilling Company to create a ready-to-drink espresso martini made from its cold brew and vodka with hints of nutmeg and orange peel ($22 a bottle).

Sylvester will continue selling the coffee through wholesale distribution and partnering with businesses such as Sag Harbor’s Schiavoni's market and Provisions cafe and Barryville General in Southampton. All of their products are available online at dreamycoffeco.com.

The specific way that Sylvester brews Dreamy Coffee was inspired by a safari guide she encountered during a trip to Africa. The guide rolled ground coffee into a cheesecloth sack that would soak in a bucket of water for 16 to 17 hours to create a concentrated brew. The company's name is designed to inspire.

"I love the concept of dreaming," Sylvester said. "I think dreaming is an essential human characteristic that people have to get back to."