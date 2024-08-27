3 Montauk restaurants offer last taste of summer

The last week of the summer season is upon us. School looms, the air cools, and football will soon overtake our weekends, replacing languid, lazy days sitting at the pool or lounging on the beach. But, there's one more holiday weekend to get in some last licks, especially out East. May we suggest Montauk?

Few towns scream summer more than Montauk, with its low-key fishing vibe, local watering holes, and good eats. More seasonal than many of the other towns that make up the Hamptons, much closes down in the offseason. But if you're headed out this weekend, we have some suggestions on where to go before some of the newer hangouts shut their doors until next year. Whether you're looking for waterfront marina dining, a casual roadside shack serving killer cocktails, or a Zen garden with brick oven pizza, we've got you covered.

Shark Bar

2167 Montauk Hwy.

Tiki cocktails at Shark Bar in Montauk. Credit: Michelle McSwain

If you've spent any time loitering on the Highway out East, it was definitely with a BBC (Bailey's Banana Colada) in hand at Cyril's Fish Shack, the legendary roadside establishment in the Hamptons. While Cyril's served its last cocktail in May 2016 — complete with a fried fish-heavy menu — the ante was upped when a new incarnation of the glorified beach shack reopened this season, under the steady, local hand of chef Jeremy Blutstein, of Maverick's, in the kitchen.

Featuring oceanside classics like fried oysters with a tomatillo chow chow ($26) and a local fish sandwich, there’s more Blutstein-esque fare like lobster fried rice ($29), a crispy calamari salad ($21), a Vietnamese cucumber salad ($19), plus a Merguez Chicago-style hot dog ($19) and a Shark burger with spicy pickles, smoked Cheddar and special sauce ($22). And don’t worry; there is a solid selection of frozen (and non-frozen) cocktails in fancy vessels, including a Shark Bar version of the BBC ($20) made with blanco tequila, silver rum, Shanky's Toffee Irish whiskey, Amarula, banana and coconut. Eat inside or out, come straight from the beach, or go home and freshen, it makes no difference; this is Montauk, after all. More info: Closed Tuesday; 631-238-5722, sharkbarmontauk.com

Duke’s

440 West Lake Dr.

Located in the marina, overlooking Montauk Harbor — home of the best sunsets on the East End — the Duke’s space has changed hands multiple times over the years, with the most recent inhabitant being Fisher’s, a Swedish concept that didn’t last. Boasting a nautical themed menu, Duke’s hopes to change the prime location’s fortune, and with its rotating cast of DJs at night, and a fantastic brunch on weekends, Duke’s feels like a keeper.

The seafood-heavy menu features chowders and bisques, mussels, Pernod-spiked oysters Rockefeller ($22), stuffed baked clams casino ($14) and fried calamari. There are handhelds including fish sandwiches ($22) and lobster rolls ($38) — both hot and cold versions — plus linguine with red or white clam sauce, as well as seafood Fra Diavolo, and a daily catch. For landlubbers, there’s a pork chop ($32), a six-hour brined chicken, skirt steak ($36), and, of course, a burger. A selection of wine, beer, and bespoke cocktails like the locally named Gin Beach — gin, blackberry liquor, lemon juice, and simple syrup — run between $11 and $18. More info: Closed Tuesday; 631-668-8422, dukesmtk.com

Montauk Project

240 Fort Pond Rd.

Oysters (Hibiscus mignonette black lime) at Montauk Project. Credit: Montauk Project

Home to Roberta’s Pizza last summer, the massive space just across from the train station was renovated and redesigned as Montauk Project this summer, complete with regular live music. “’Project’ implies that we are not a static entity but an evolving and innovative venture," said owner Sam Berkson, alongside co-owner Bryan Seekamp, when the 6200 square-foot spot opened earlier this summer. The goal of the space is to be fluid, be it featuring local artists and musicians or creating a steady roster of new dishes and flavors. The design, which features indoor and outdoor dining, uses plants, wood, wicker, and stone, as relaxing, natural accents.

Open late, the cocktail and late-night food menu is available until the wee hours and features everything from raw bar to pizza, like the Snow White topped with ricotta, Roque Creamery blue cheese, caramelized onions and crispy sage ($24). There’s housemade bread with whipped ricotta or local butter, a fluke crudo with avocado, pickled chilies, green onion, and ponzu ($29), and oysters with a hibiscus black lime vinaigrette. For entrees, a killer crispy chicken sandwich with pickled green tomato, togarashi peach jam and furikake ($25). More info: Open until 2 a.m.; mtk-project.com