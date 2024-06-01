NYC's Motorino Pizza opens Hamptons pizza truck

Belgian chef Mathieu Palombino’s Brooklyn-based Motorino Pizzeria Napoletana is expanding to the Hamptons with a new custom-built wood-fired pizza trailer ready to service parties. The mobile pizza crew sets up an on-site pizza station, prepares pies, and then cooks and serves them straight out of the oven.

Motorino Mobile features Neapolitan-style pizzas topped with seasonal ingredients. Events feature Brooklyn favorites — classic Margherita; Soppressata Piccante with spicy sopressata and Calabrian chilis; Brussels Sprout pizza with fior di latte, smoked pancetta, garlic and pecorino. East End specials include Cherrystone Clam pie with freshly shucked bay clams, Oreganata butter and a lemon wedge. Other variations will highlight local heirloom tomatoes and sweet corn. Party hosts can add-on a prosciutto station (featuring an eye-catching Berkel slicer) with 24-month DOP prosciutto di Parma and an Italian gelato cart.

Palombino founded Motorina in 2008 in Brooklyn and has since expanded to 15 locations around the world, including Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore and Dubai. But the East End, Palombino said “is one of the most beautiful places I've seen on Earth, and there's no better place for a party.”

A Belgium native, Palombino apprenticed in restaurant kitchens around the world, but his passion lied in making pizza. Motorino Pizza has received high praise, including from Michelin's Bib Gourmand. Private party pricing begins at $3,500, details at motorinopizzamobile.com.