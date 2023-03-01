Nappi's Nook opens in Nesconset

Nappi’s Nook upends your expectations of what a breakfast-lunch specialist can be. Neither an old-fashioned greasy spoon nor a twee, mimosa-ed up bruncherie, it’s a chic daytime venue with a seasoned chef and a family-friendly vibe.

The menu offers imaginative takes on breakfast such as “Skinny Elvis,” oatmeal with bananas, peanut butter and chia seeds; the Nappi frittata with sausage, peppers, caramelized onions and basil drizzle; buttermilk pancakes with Nutella and strawberries; waffles topped with chicken, sausage gravy and maple drizzle; and croissant French toast with banana, cinnamon whipped cream and Mike’s hot honey. There are beignets, loaded homemade Tater Tots and a short rib “bene” (as in Benedict) with a poached egg, spinach and hollandaise on an English muffin.

Later risers can choose among dozens of salads ( “Buffalo Blaz’n” with greens, onion, Cheddar, blue cheese, tortilla straws fried chicken and buttermilk ranch); sandwiches ( “Flid’s Twisted Turkey” with hummus, turkey, avocado, bacon and Dijonnaise) and variations on a four-cheese mac-and-cheese. For sheer indulgence, try the “Not Your Ordinary Knish,” in which a split Gabila’s forms the bread in a Reuben sandwich.

The kitchen accommodates special diets, with omelets made with plant-based eggs, sandwiches filled with plant-based burgers and chicken and made with gluten-free bread.

Jason, Jeanne, Denise and Steve Nappi, the owners of Napppi's Nook in Nesconset. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

There are four Nappis, brothers Steve and Jason and their wives, Denise and Jeanne. Steve has cooked professionally his whole adult life and ran Nicki & Gina’s Pizzeria & Ristorante in Selden from 2007 to 2019 when, burnt out from the 16-hours days, he sold. His sister-in-law, Jeanne, spent 31 years as a server at Red Lobster and the other two spouses, well, they ate out a lot.

Steve was still enjoying his break from cooking when Jeanne saw on Facebook that The Corner Cafe was up for sale. The brothers, who grew up in Nesconset, had patronized the place through at least three incarnations (from Jan’s Petite Cafe to JT's Corner Cafe) and were looking for a business to collaborate on.

Jason, a benefits specialist, knew that his brother had no desire to resume his punishing work schedule. A place that was open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seemed perfect. Steve’s biggest challenge was the breakfast repertoire. “I can sauté all day,” he said, “making sandwiches is easy. But eggs and pancakes made me nervous.”

Steve mastered his nerves and was surprised that within a few weeks of opening in June, Nappi’s Nook was busy. “It took years to establish the pizzeria,” he said. Observed Jason, “there are dozens of pizzerias around, not so many breakfast places."

When they first took over the property, the brothers figured they’d give the place a coat of paint. Then Denise's sister, Dawn Liotta, got involved and spearheaded a transformation that reads more bistro than breakfast: Reclaimed wood and brickface, even a turf-covered wall for Instagram selfies.

Nappi’s Nook, 204 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset; open 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 631-406-7610, nappisnook.com.