National BBQ Festival headed to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow

Get out your spatula and fire up the grill — the National BBQ Festival is headed to Eisenhower Park in East Meadow this Father’s Day weekend.

The festival, run by the National Barbecue News and the National Barbecue & Grilling Association, originated in Georgia in 2002 where it ran through 2011. "We thought, what if we revived the festival here in Eisenhower Park? Nassau County has the space and infrastructure. This is something that could happen year after year," says Jaime Hollander, managing director of RRDA, the official tourism and promotions agency for Nassau County.

The three-day event, running June 13-15, will take place at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre and surrounding area in Eisenhower Park. It is slated to feature a barbecue showdown with the nation’s top BBQ teams who will battle for a $100,000 purse. June 13 is the Steak Cookoff Association Double Steak & Ancillaries competition, which focuses on double steak, wings, meatballs and Long Island Iced Tea (must be 21 or older to enter). June 14 is the National BBQ competition where teams can show off their talents in three categories out of five: chicken, ribs, pork, whole hog and brisket.

A team of celebrity judges, still to be determined, will be on hand to rate all submissions. The June 13 first-place winner in steak gets $1,000 and a trophy, while the June 14 grand-prize winner takes home $20,000 and a trophy. Notable pitmasters Moe Cason of Des Moines, Iowa and three-time "Chopped" champion Marc Anthony Bynum, who grew up on Long Island, are scheduled to compete, according to Hollander.

However, Long Islanders don’t have to cook to have fun. Those attending can sample freshly cooked barbecue and join grilling demos/classes.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although the meat being grilled by competitors can’t be sold, local restaurants and food trucks are set to be on-site. There will also be a beer and wine garden. Live music gets provided by headline bands, not yet selected, ranging from hip-hop to country. Everyone can shop for grilling gear, spices and sauces at the BBQ Marketplace. A Kids Zone with games and an arcade is also in the works.

Tickets are $40 (13 and older) for a general admission one-day pass or $75 for a multiday pass (June 14-15). Kids (3-12) are $20 for the one-day pass.

VIP packages ($150 for a one-day pass, $275 two-day pass, must be 21 or older) include early entry, unlimited BBQ samples, a tour of the judges’ tent, reserved seating at cooking demos and live musical performances, an official National BBQ Festival hat, a parking pass, 10% off all merchandise and more. Parking is $15 and includes shuttle bus access.

For more information or registration to compete (costs $50-$160 on June 13, $1,500-$2,000 June 14), visit: nationalbbqfest.com.