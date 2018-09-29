Things to DoFeedMe

National Coffee Day deals on Long Island

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a BOGO deal on their coffee...

Dunkin' Donuts is offering a BOGO deal on their coffee Saturday. Credit: Francine Zaslow

By Joann Vaglicajoann.vaglica@newsday.com

Coffeehouses and chains across Long Island are celebrating National Coffee Day today with free or discounted brew, bags of coffee and more. Here's where to get your pick-me-up on the cheap:

7-Eleven — Customers will receive a free hot coffee, tea or hot chocolate (any size) with a $2-and-up purchase of a breakfast sandwich from the chain's fresh food assortment. At participating Long Island stores. More info: 7-eleven.com

Dunkin’ Donuts — The chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free hot coffee deal at participating locations nationwide. Make it flavored at no additional cost. More info: dunkindonuts.com

Baskin-Robbins — Grab a small Cappuccino Blast, a combination of coffee and vanilla ice cream blended with ice, for $2.99. More info: baskinrobbins.com

Cumberland Farms — Text “FREECOFFEE” to 64827 to get a mobile coupon for a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee (any size; hot or cold), cappuccino, tea or hot chocolate. Customize your drink with a shot of pumpkin spice, hazelnut, French vanilla or any other available flavor. More info: cumberlandfarms.com

Flux Coffee — This cafe and roastery, located at 211 Main St. in Farmingdale, is offering 10 percent off all its coffee bags, which typically range from $16.50 to $21. More info: fluxcoffee.com 

Kookaburra Coffee Co. — This coffee house, located at 69 North Village Ave. in Rockville Centre and at 324A Hempstead Ave. in Malverne, is offering one free upgrade on each drink order — for example, buy a small and get a medium at no extra charge (limited to one upgrade per order, regardless of order size.) Additionally, pick up any bag of whole bean coffee at full price, $12, and get a second one at 50 percent off. More info: kookaburracoffeeny.com

Baked By The Ocean — Pay $5 (that's a $2 discount) for a Phatty Neighbor, a vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with Gentle Brew Coffee's nitro cold brew. The bakery is located at 919 West Beech St. in Long Beach.

Costa Nova Waffle — Coffee and waffle lovers are in for a treat at this cafe, located at 11 Second St. in Mineola. Coffee is free with the purchase of a waffle. More info: costanovawaffle.com

Pipeline — This coffee company, located at 1887 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh, is celebrating all weekend long by offering customers $2 off a cold pumpkin spice latte (sale price: $3). More info: pipelinecoffeecompany.com

More on this topic

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?