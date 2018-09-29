National Coffee Day deals on Long Island

Coffeehouses and chains across Long Island are celebrating National Coffee Day today with free or discounted brew, bags of coffee and more. Here's where to get your pick-me-up on the cheap:

7-Eleven — Customers will receive a free hot coffee, tea or hot chocolate (any size) with a $2-and-up purchase of a breakfast sandwich from the chain's fresh food assortment. At participating Long Island stores. More info: 7-eleven.com

Dunkin’ Donuts — The chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free hot coffee deal at participating locations nationwide. Make it flavored at no additional cost. More info: dunkindonuts.com

Baskin-Robbins — Grab a small Cappuccino Blast, a combination of coffee and vanilla ice cream blended with ice, for $2.99. More info: baskinrobbins.com

Cumberland Farms — Text “FREECOFFEE” to 64827 to get a mobile coupon for a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee (any size; hot or cold), cappuccino, tea or hot chocolate. Customize your drink with a shot of pumpkin spice, hazelnut, French vanilla or any other available flavor. More info: cumberlandfarms.com

Flux Coffee — This cafe and roastery, located at 211 Main St. in Farmingdale, is offering 10 percent off all its coffee bags, which typically range from $16.50 to $21. More info: fluxcoffee.com

Kookaburra Coffee Co. — This coffee house, located at 69 North Village Ave. in Rockville Centre and at 324A Hempstead Ave. in Malverne, is offering one free upgrade on each drink order — for example, buy a small and get a medium at no extra charge (limited to one upgrade per order, regardless of order size.) Additionally, pick up any bag of whole bean coffee at full price, $12, and get a second one at 50 percent off. More info: kookaburracoffeeny.com

Baked By The Ocean — Pay $5 (that's a $2 discount) for a Phatty Neighbor, a vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with Gentle Brew Coffee's nitro cold brew. The bakery is located at 919 West Beech St. in Long Beach.

Costa Nova Waffle — Coffee and waffle lovers are in for a treat at this cafe, located at 11 Second St. in Mineola. Coffee is free with the purchase of a waffle. More info: costanovawaffle.com

Pipeline — This coffee company, located at 1887 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh, is celebrating all weekend long by offering customers $2 off a cold pumpkin spice latte (sale price: $3). More info: pipelinecoffeecompany.com