National Coffee Day: Where to get a free or cheap cup on Long Island

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Sept. 29 is the day to celebrate your favorite morning pick-me-up. Here's where to get a free (or cheap) cup on National Coffee Day:

Dunkin' Donuts: Get a free medium hot or iced dark roast coffee at participating locations.

Whole Foods: Get a 12 oz. cup of coffee for 25 cents.

QuickChek: Download the chain's app to get an offer for a free coffee with your purchase of a breakfast burrito.

Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 33733 to get a free coffee coupon.

Krispy Kreme: This doughnut chain doesn't have any Long Island locations, but if you're heading into NYC, you can stop by for a free small coffee and an original glazed donut.

If you're wondering how Starbucks is marking the occasion, the coffee giant has opted out of freebies for customers and is choosing to give back to coffee farmers. For every bag of coffee you buy at participating locations, Starbucks will donate a coffee tree to a farm in need. The promotion will run through 2016.