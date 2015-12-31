New Year’s Eve restaurant specials on Long Island

Here’s a sampling of Long Island restaurants doing something special for New Year’s Eve. All prices are per person and do not include tax, tip or, unless indicated, drinks. Reservations are recommended.



NASSAU

Thyme (8 Tower Pl., Roslyn, 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com), Roslyn’s pond-side charmer, will be serving its regular menu from 4 to 6 p.m. From 6:30 onwards, it’s a $72 per person, 4-course menu featuring choice of soup and, among the dishes, warm Brussels-sprout Caesar, short-rib ravioli, whole herb-crusted lobster, prime rib of beef and a chef’s selection of desserts.

K Pacho (1270 Union Tpke., New Hyde Park, 516-358-2222, kpacho.com), New Hyde Park’s rollicking Tex-Mex will be open for dinner, serving its regular menu from 3 to 9 p.m. The real party will start at 8 p.m., with an open bar, a DJ, and, in the restaurant’s capacious lower level, a buffet dinner. The revelry will go until 1 a.m. Price is $70 a person, or $125 a person for a VIP package that includes roped-off seating and bottle service (each table of four gets a bottle of Ketel One, a mini Patron tequila and bar snacks).

Library Cafe (274 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com), the Farmingdale restaurant where you’re least likely to be shushed, rings in the new year with an open bar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. alongside a hot and cold buffet. Guests will be given party favors and offered a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. A breakfast buffet will be served at 2 a.m. Cost is $50 a person.

RS Jones (153 Merrick Ave., Merrick, 516-378-7177, rsjones.com), Merrick’s venerable Cajun, serves its regular menu (with specials) starting at 5 p.m. and through midnight, when there will be free champagne. Open bar, jello shots, great music, glow necklaces and lots of balloons.

Revel Restaurant & Bar ( 835 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-246-9111, revelrestaurant.com), has two dinner seatings, live entertainment and a complimentary champagne toast. For seatings from 4:30 to 7 p.m., it’s a three-course fixed-price menu for $60 a person. For seatings from 8:15 to 9 p.m., it’s four courses and an open bar for $125 a person. DJ French will be spinning from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and there will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Xarello (38 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, 516-747-0223, xarellos.com), the brand-new haute-Med in Williston Park, will be offering a three-course fixed-price menu from 5 to 7 p.m. for $45 a person or, with paired wines, $65 a person. After 7 p.m., it’s a five-course menu for $85 or, with paired wines, $130 a person. Highlights include lobster bisque with black truffle oil and chives, rabbit risotto, seared duck breast, toffee cake with dates and cinnamon ice cream, plus a Champagne toast.

SUFFOLK

Irish Times Pub (975 Main St., Holbrook, 631-467-4330, irishtimespubny.com), the Holbrook Hibernian, celebrates “athbhliain” from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a dinner buffet (including marinated steak, chicken with Irish whiskey, and shrimp scampi) and an open top-shelf bar. Champagne at midnight. Tickets are $85 per person at the door, $75 per person in advance.

1770 House (143 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-1770, 1770house.com), East Hampton’s historic inn, will serve a four-course tasting menu for $110 a person. Chef Michael Rozzi’s food can be had with either a $40 or $60 four-course wine pairing from the restaurant’s 200-bottle Wine Spectator award-winning list. There are 10 Champagne and sparkling selections to choose from with several by the glass. The 1770 House is one of the few restaurants to serve NV Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve by the glass, at $22, says Cohen.

Alure Chowder House & Oysteria (62300 Main Rd., Southold, 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com), the North Fork’s splashy waterfront seafood eatery, serves a $35-a-person three-course menu from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (highlights: clams with chorizo, pan-roasted salmon, Meyer lemon tart) and, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., a $55 a person three-course menu (highlights: Peconic Bay scallops, butter-poached lobster, espresso crème brulee and a glass of sparkling wine).

The Refuge (515 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, 631-577-4444, refuge110.com), Melville’s high-spirited mash-up of Italian and Latin cuisines, will serve its regular menu from 4 to 7 p.m. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., it’s a party, with a premium open bar, hot and cold buffet and live DJ for $99 a person.

Ruvo (63 Broadway, Greenlawn, 631-261-7700 and 105 Wynn Lane, Port Jefferson, 631-476-3800, ruvorestaurant.com), the Italian restaurant with two locations, will offer the regular a la carte menu from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. From 4 to 11 p.m., there will also be a prix-fixe menu ($65 per person) that, for late diners, will include a Prosecco toast at midnight.

Sandbar (55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, sandbarcoldspringharbor.com), Guy Reuge’s new Cold Spring Harbor restaurant, offers a three-course prix-fixe menu with two seatings, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $125 a person, and menu highlights include foie gras torchon in brioche, Peconic Bay scallops ceviche with American Sevruga caviar, lobster Thermidor and tournedos Rossini and opera cake.