NoFoDoCo replaces Once Bitten Donuts in Massapequa Park 

Third time’s the charm for North Fork Doughnut Co., which just opened their latest location in Massapequa Park replacing Once Bitten Donuts. After making a splash in Mattituck and Bay Shore with their cozy stores, pink boxes, and decadent doughnuts, owners Jimmy and Kelly Lyons upped the ante for their latest outpost, adding ice cream, milkshakes, boba tea and seating for guests.

At over 1,500 square feet, Massapequa Park’s NoFoDoCo is the largest of the Lyons’ shops, and the Barbie-pink décor is Instagram-worthy with selfie-ready fur heart mirrors that create a cool infinity effect. The white tiled walls are accented with bubble gum-colored tables and counters; there’s even a disco ball on the ceiling. And while the space itself is expansive and playful — trust us on this — the doughnuts are better.

Inside the latest outpost of North Fork Doughnut Co. in Massapequa Park. October 18, 2023 Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

The glass cases at NoFoDoCo are chock full of doughnuts with everyday classics including “the OGs,” or a vanilla yeast doughnut with chocolate, vanilla or strawberry frosting and rainbow sprinkles, as well as glazed and cinnamon sugar. Signatures like the “Cereal Killer” are topped with Fruity Pebbles, while churros, caramel coffee cake, and cookies and cream doughnuts are also made daily. If you like fillings, Boston cream and black raspberry jelly options await. If you don’t, chocolate cake doughnuts and apple fritters may be more your speed.

But it’s the limited-edition specialty doughnuts that you want to try. “Right now, it’s the cannoli that people are loving,” explained Jimmy Lyons, nodding to a chocolate-frosted sample with a half an Italian cannoli popping out the top. Halloween-themed treats are available through the month, including a candy corn doughnut filled with marshmallow cream, a spider web variety with vanilla frosting and an Oreo spider, and peanut butter aficionados will relish the “Restless Reese’s” made with chocolate frosting, peanut butter buttercream, and Reese’s pieces.

Cake doughnuts start at $3.50, while yeast — like those with frosting and colored sprinkles — are $4.25. Specialty flavors, like the Halloween and cannoli doughnuts, are $5. Prices for a dozen varies dependent on customization.

North Fork Doughnut Co., 1000 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, 516-882-0333, nofodoco.com. Open Monday — Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday — Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.