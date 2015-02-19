O'Mally's in Southold: New owner, new look

A Southold standby for burgers and steaks, O’Mally’s has changed its ownership as well as its look. And there will be more changes up ahead.

Owner Jimmy Kokotas also owns two restaurants, both named Tom’s, in Brooklyn, one in Prospect Heights and one in Coney Island. In Southold, Kokotas said he's brightened the place, replacing carpets with tile floors and renovating the kitchen to bring the place “into the 21st century.”

Kokotas said he expects to add lamb chops, pork and more seafood to the moderately priced menu. Soon, he will launch breakfast (a meal served by his other two restaurants) and, by the time summer comes, plans to change the place’s name to Tom’s.

For now, though, it’s O’Mally’s. On the current menu: Corn fritters ($6.95), a bacon burger ($12.95), a seafood basket ($19.95), a sizzling sirloin steak platter ($21.95) and a Mexican chicken sandwich ($12.95)

O’Mally’s is at 44780 Rte. 48, Southold, 631-765-2111